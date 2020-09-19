Shortly before the start of the season, the squad of Union Berlin there are still gaps. After the departure of Sebastian Andersson, the Berliners are missing a real striker. With Taiwo Awoniyi, the Köpenickers now have a possible one Bundesliga– Returnees targeted.
Union Berlin collected around 6.5 million euros for the emigrated Sebastian Andersson. The Bundesliga club welcomes the money in its second year. But the departure of the top scorer leaves a large void.
Anthony Ujah is currently still missing after his knee operation. Max Kruse and Cedric Teuchert do not plan trainer Urs Fischer for the position at the very front. “As it is now, it is not the optimal solution,” said the Swiss in the image. Union wants to remedy this very soon.
As the tabloid reports, Taiwo Awoniyi is the most likely successor. The Nigerian spent the start of the season at his home club Liverpool. From there it should go abroad again in this transfer period.
The 23-year-old is said to have already negotiated with PAOK Thessaloniki. The talks are currently on hold because the Berliners have now also asked about Awoniyi. The LFC sees the still promising youngster in better hands in the Bundesliga.
The attacker’s contract runs until 2023. A loan to the Bundesliga could be initiated quickly. It would be the seventh loan deal for the Nigerian, who spent the last season at Mainz 05. A permanent transfer seems unlikely for the Berliners.
However, Awoniyi could also serve as leverage for the Karlsruher SC. Originally, the Berlin team had chosen Philipp Hofmann as the new striker. The negotiations did not lead to any common denominator. The last word has probably not yet been spoken here.
