























































































































Generated by BeSoccer





The meeting Union Berlin – FC Augsburg of the Bundesliga, which is played at Stadion An der Alten Försterei at 8:30 p.m. can be seen live through

DAZN

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Union Berlin – FC Augsburg

Classification and statistics between Union Berlin – FC Augsburg

Union Berlin comes to the match after having faced each other the day before the



Heidenheim



while FC Augsburg played their last Bundesliga match against



Stuttgart



. He Union Berlin currently occupies the position number 13 of the Bundesliga with 17 points, while their rival,

FC Augsburgoccupies the place 12 with 19 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Bundesliga matches of the day, the Union Berlin schedule, the FC Augsburg schedule and the Bundesliga statistics. You can also check the Bundesliga standings.