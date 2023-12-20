Steffen Baumgart immediately disappeared into the dressing room, his players were sent after them with shrill whistles from their own fans. After the 0-2 (0-0) draw at 1. FC Union Berlin on Wednesday, 1. FC Cologne and its coach are facing a restless holiday – the Cologne team is spending the short winter break in a relegation zone. “I can say my opinion, I can say that Steffen Baumgart and his team gave us an outstanding attitude,” said Davie Selke after the final whistle on the pay TV channel Sky.

Benedict Hollerbach (56th) and David Fofana (78th), who was recently retired by new Berlin coach Nenad Bjelica, made the decision in front of 22,012 spectators in the sold-out stadium at the Alte Försterei.

Cologne were superior in the first half. “We played great football in the first half and had chances that we had to take,” said Selke. “It doesn’t do us any good. We're standing here again, we have to put things away.” The defeat was “brutally annoying,” said the striker.

Thanks to the second home win under Bjelica, Union is fifteenth in the table. during the short Christmas break of the Bundesliga. Cologne slipped to 17th place – and that at the old place of work of Union legend Baumgart. But Berliners shouldn't be blinded by the success either. Staying in the league remains a tough job in this situation.

Also a question of patience

Union coach Bjelica bravely introduced himself to referee Deniz Aytekin on the sidelines shortly before kick-off with a handshake. The Croatian likes good behavior. There were correspondingly many rumors about the absence of star striker Sheraldo Becker from the squad.







Discipline, form or just fitness? What was missing? Bjelica had already made an example of Fofana. Guest coach Baumgart obviously also saw the need for change: five starting eleven changes after the 2-0 loss in Freiburg as a sign of hope for new impulses.

After their twelve-minute silent protest against the DFL and its investor plan, both fan camps had to realize that the relegation battle is also a question of patience. The fear of the devil of errors ensured football was in the highest caution category. After 38 minutes, Union goalkeeper Frederik Rönnow had to reach for a ball for the first time when Denis Huseinbasic shot in the penalty area.

Things got even more tricky when Rönnow had to clear twice against Huseinbasic and Jan Uwe Thielemann (43'). Cologne goalkeeper Schwäbe, however, was primarily paid for his presence in the first half.

After the break, Bjelica brought in striker Fofana, who had recently been retired due to a lack of hard work in training, for the still hapless Kevin Behrens. The focus was once again on Rönnow, who was just able to defuse a header from Cologne's former Hertha player Davie Selke (49').







Hollerbach didn't seem to like the way the game was going. He energetically penetrated the Cologne penalty area and hit the ball into the corner. A lucky lead for the Berliners, which Hollerbach almost increased a minute later, but Schwäbe dived in time for the save. The Cologne keeper saved several times from Berlin's counterattack opportunities. But he was powerless against Fofana's shot from a tight angle.