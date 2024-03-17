ABrenden Aaronson received good news late Saturday evening. The American national coach Gregg Berhalter nominated him for the upcoming international matches in the Concacaf Nations League. That was fitting for this successful day, even without an invitation for the national team, as the 23-year-old attacker had played a key role in helping his 1. FC Union achieve an important victory in a 2-1 win against Werder Bremen. Aaronson prepared the 1-0 through Yorbe Vertessen and scored the 2-0 himself. Werder's follow-up goal from Mitchell Weiser could no longer tarnish the Berlin picture in the long term.

Union's coach praised the attacker's good performance afterwards. “Brenden made a difference with his speed and his overview,” said Nenad Bjelica with satisfaction. That's exactly how he envisioned it when he adjusted his system because of Aaronson. For the American he created a spot as a hanging point, equal to a ten. Otherwise not necessarily a favorite variant from the trainer's point of view.

But Bjelica made an exception for Aaronson, who was confident on the ball, and offered Yorbe Vertessen, who was also confident on the ball and tricky and who had only come to Berlin from Eindhoven in the winter, slightly behind him. “We wanted two creative players who could do something in a small space,” said Bjelica.

The dribbler from New Jersey

The plan worked, but it almost didn't even take place. Aaronson had something in his eye shortly before kick-off and he couldn't see well for a long time. The complaints only subsided as the game progressed. Union and Aaronson got better with every minute, but Bremen, who had been well organized for a long time, were left behind. Werder's coach Ole Werner said with gritted teeth: “Union were more consistent than us in the game-deciding situations.”







His counterpart Bjelica was happy about the next win in their own stadium and about important points in the relegation battle. “I am happy that we are slowly getting out of a very difficult situation,” said Bjelica. His team now has 28 points, ten more than Mainz in the relegation zone. “Of course that gives us a certain level of security,” said Bjelica, who immediately warned not to let up because of the cushion.



In demand in the relegation battle? Brenden Aaronson

:



Image: dpa



Security is also what Brenden Aaronson needs for his game. At home in Medford, New Jersey, he was called “Medford Messi” as a child because he could dribble almost as gracefully as the Argentine. That wasn't the only thing they had in common. Aaronson was also similarly small and gaunt, when he fought back it was with his tricks.

He is now of normal stature, thanks to puberty. But his playing is still characterized by grace and overview, by creativity and lightness. In other words, qualities that are less in demand in the relegation battle.

It can't be said that the season has been a win for Aaronson so far. Not even for Union and especially not for both. The American came much more from bad to worse when he moved to 1. FC Union in the summer. He had just been relegated from the Premier League with Leeds United, and the English then loaned him to the Bundesliga.







There he not only wanted to gain match practice, but also to show himself on the brightest stage in European football, the Champions League. But as is well known, things went differently than planned. Union said goodbye to Europe early and fell to a relegation zone in the Bundesliga and coach Urs Fischer had to leave.

Aaronson was an example of the transfer mistakes of the summer. An artist who didn't have a studio in Berlin, but was supposed to work in a football factory. It didn't take long for him to end up on the bench. He only played against Bremen because Andras Schäfer was suspended.

Now that things are slowly but surely calming down at 1. FC Union, Aaronson can hope for more appearances. And with that, further invitations to the national team.