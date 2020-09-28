Union Berlin has one week before the closing of the transfer window again on the Transfer market slammed and strengthened prominently: Loris Karius is loaned for one year from Liverpool FC.
Although the Eiserne with Andreas Luthe have already strengthened between the posts and thus absorbed the departure of Rafal Gikiewicz, Union brought another goalkeeper a few days before the gate closes. Loris Karius, who was last on loan from Liverpool FC to Besiktas Istanbul for two years, is transferring to Alte Försterei on loan.
“The commitment of Loris Karius means for us to get a goalkeeper with a lot of national and international experience. His strengths are well known, so we look forward to being well positioned in this important position from our point of view”, enthuses managing director Oliver Ruhnert. “For Loris it offers the chance to focus again on the Bundesliga and relegation with Union in a stable environment.”
Karius, who will wear jersey number 20 for the Köpenickers in the future, is looking forward to his “new job in Berlin”. And further: “Union is a special club that has not only earned a lot of respect when it was promoted to the Bundesliga. I would like to contribute my part to this positive development and help again with the big goal of staying up in the Bundesliga to reach.”
