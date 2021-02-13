Union Berlin and the FC Schalke 04 part with a goalless tie. In particular, the lack of opportunities for the Berliners and an outstanding ferryman decide the game. Schalke remains in 18th place in the table. Union takes the next step towards relegation as ninth.
Goals: 0-0
The game started with a lightning bolt. Already in the fourth minute the Unioners in the person of Awoniyi had the chance to lead early. The striker was sent towards the penalty area after a simple attack, but completed much too hastily and Ferryman was able to parry the ball. A promising start, but it was the best opportunity in the first half.
Union dominated the game in the first few minutes. Urs Fischer’s team showed their will, but didn’t become dangerous in front of Ralf Fährmann’s goal. After initial difficulties, Schalke took over the helm. In terms of football, the miners delivered a great performance. They ran opponents and ball run. The pardoned Bentaleb acted as the fulcrum. However, they did not create really big opportunities.
Scenes in the penalty area were as good as not happening. There are two approaches to the angle, but Harit and Gentner each forgive. The balls both went past the goal without the keeper having to intervene. What was positive was the good Schalke play system. It was evident that there is still a lot to be found in this squad.
After changing sides, the picture was similar to that at the beginning of the game. Union took control again and Schalke waited with a controlled defense. Opportunities were still in short supply. But the whole thing became livelier. Both teams were visibly exhausted and their concentration dropped a little. It became a back and forth between the two teams. In the 58th minute, Pohjanpalo almost used a cross to take the lead, but his tackle steers the ball just past the left post.
Then it became the game of the Iron. Union played more and more forward and occupied the Schalke defense. It just seemed like a matter of time before the much opening hit. But so far nothing has been seen of it, because Union did not create any real opportunities. Only in the 71st minute Awoniyi has the opportunity to play a counterattack well to the end. But instead of playing sideways on the Ingvartsen who ran along with him, he put back on Andrich, who pulled a lot from the edge of the box.
It took some more time, but Union became negligent with its opportunities. After a cross from Prömel, Ingvartsen headed on the long five corner, but the outstanding ferryman held the ball with a great reflex. 85 minutes were played up to this point. It would have practically meant victory.
Schalke tried again at the end of the game. Harit in particular was now leading the way. Even if it was late, an important sign in the relegation battle. And Schalke actually had another chance to score the winning goal in the 89th minute. Union made a serious mistake in build-up and Boujelab penetrated the box. But Karius was able to steer his low shot into the AU. Strong rescue act of the Berlin goalkeeper.
Then it was over. Schalke shows an appealing performance, but especially on the offensive it became clear why they are in last place in the table. Until the 89th minute, the miners did not record a single shot on goal. That’s not enough to keep the league. On the other hand, the Union would have made significantly more of its own opportunities. A win would have been possible, but the lack of concentration of the hosts ensures the draw. In the end a fair division of points.