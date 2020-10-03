Mainz 05 is slipping deeper and deeper into the crisis. Under interim coach Jan-Moritz Lichte, the Rheinhessen suffer the next substantial defeat at Union Berlin. For the iron, the trend is up. Max Kruse, who is finally really fit, has a decisive share.

D.The iron clapped each other beaming with joy and walked to the lap of honor through the Alte Försterei, the defeated professionals of FSV Mainz 05 just wanted to leave the field quickly. Driven by the brilliant Max Kruse, 1. FC Union Berlin massively aggravated the crisis in Rheinhessen when transition coach Jan-Moritz Lichte made his debut.

The Eiserne celebrated their first win of the season and their greatest success in the Bundesliga with a 4-0 (1-0) win on Friday evening. They also impressively underpinned the playful upward trend shown last.

“We played very good football. We were in very good positions, we did what the coach said, so we’re very satisfied, “said Kruse and admitted:” It was a great feeling to score in the Bundesliga again. “

Kruse (13th minute) in his first start for Union, Marcus Ingvartsen (49th), Marvin Friedrich (63rd) and Joel Pohjanpalo (64th), who had just been substituted, scored the goals in front of about 4,500 enthusiastic spectators. Union has never managed a pack of four in the Bundesliga.

The shockingly harmless Mainz suffered their third defeat in their third game and after the international break that is now on their way, they urgently need to start a new beginning. After the game you have the feeling that you have to work on everything, said Lichte at the DAZN broadcaster. The Mainz team’s situation before the game in Berlin shouldn’t be an excuse for such a defeat.

Kruse should show how fit he is

Union coach Urs Fischer had bluffed. There was no mention of Kruse in the starting XI. With the nomination, his opinion that he is fit enough is proven. “Now it is important to show from the start what we have signed him for,” said the Swiss about the ex-international shortly before kick-off. And Kruse showed it. He completed the first Union attack worth seeing over Robert Andrich and Sheraldo Becker with a header for the lead. With his iron goal premiere, the 32-year-old has now scored for six different Bundesliga clubs.

But Kruse showed even more. When the Mainz team pushed forward quickly, the center forward (20th) sprinted back into his own penalty area as if the protracted ankle injury had never happened. This collective consciousness arrives in Köpenick. After another Union counterattack (27th) via Becker, Kruse almost went for it before the break. Nico Schlotterbeck (30th) also had the chance to score a second goal.

Unions Max Kruse cheers with teammates Grischa Prömel (l) and Christopher Lenz (r) after his 1-0 lead Source: dpa / Andreas Gora

And Mainz? Lichte had hardly changed the team after the quarrels and turbulence and the replacement of his former boss Achim Beierlorzer. Philipp Mwene, Alexander Hack and Pierre Kunde joined the team for Ridle Baku, who had moved to VfL Wolfsburg, and Moussa Niakhaté and Barreiro Martins were suspended. The unchanged offensive could not surprise Union’s solid defense. For goalkeeper Andreas Luthe, who had been given preference over Liverpool loan from Loris Karius, it didn’t even get dicey until half-time.

Lichte kept his players in the dressing room for a long time. The hoped-for effect quickly fizzled out. Ingvartsen was able to insert quite freely after a cross from Christopher Trimmel to the second goal. Even Friedrich was not disturbed by his header hit. And a few seconds after Pohjanpalo came on the field for the now exhausted Kruse, the Finn poked the ball into his first goal. “We have now reached the Bundesliga. You can feel that there is more experience, ”said Union professional Christopher Trimmel.