The Federal Center for Geographic Information announced the launch of the Union Atlas project, the first of its kind at the state level, with the aim of making reliable geospatial and statistical information available to all members of society, federal, governmental and private agencies and vital sectors in the country, to benefit from it and contribute to strengthening the country’s position as a vital economic centre.

The Union Atlas provides an integrated database to enable entities to conduct scientific research and studies related to the social, economic and geographical fields and launch initiatives and projects, as well as facilitating the process of exchanging information between various entities and institutions to raise their levels of operational performance, thus contributing to achieving comprehensive development and consolidating the country’s position as an economic center. vitally.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Federal Geographic Information Center, Dr. Khalifa Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, said: “The Federation Atlas is one of the innovative transformational projects that was signed with the aim of providing interactive maps, updated reliable data, and performance indicators that work to enhance the business growth of various vital sectors, thus contributing to consolidating the country’s position.” A global economic center for the coming decades.

He added: “By launching this first project of its kind, as a specialized entity in the field of spatial information and data, the Center seeks to provide an integrated database that includes all reliable geospatial and statistical information, to contribute to enhancing the growth of the work of government and private agencies and vital sectors in the country by supporting them.” In the field of future planning.

The Union Atlas will contribute to supporting innovation and scientific research in the country, with the interactive maps it provides, updated reliable data, and world-renowned performance indicators that attest to the country’s achievements in 13 sectors. The Union Atlas also documents visions of the future and enhances the successes of the present informed by the authenticity of the past.