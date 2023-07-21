Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

Split

CDU leader Friedrich Merz in July 2023 at a press conference in the Konrad-Adenauer-Haus in Berlin (archive image). © IMAGO/dts news agency

Friedrich Merz was a star guest at the CSU retreat in Andechs, Bavaria. There, the CDU leader caused a stir with a statement about his party.

Andechs – The CDU-Chairman Friedrich Merz Recently, he has often had to put up with the accusation of fishing for votes on the right-wing edge and making AfD-related topics socially acceptable. At the CSU retreat in the Andechs monastery in Upper Bavaria, the Union politician put on record on Wednesday (July 19), with a view to his party, “that we are an alternative for Germany with substance” – and thus triggered widespread irritation.

Merz sees the CDU as an “alternative for Germany with substance” – and is receiving criticism

There were numerous discussions on the short message service Twitter about the most recent statements by the CDU leader – and criticism across party lines. The fact that Merz described the CDU as an “alternative for Germany with substance” “disproportionately increases the value of the AfD,” said SPD parliamentary secretary Katja Mast on Friday, according to the news agency AFP. “From my point of view, this is a political declaration of bankruptcy by the largest opposition faction in the German Bundestag.” It was “crazy how Merz is pushing the discourse further and further to the right,” criticized SPD politician Sawsan Chebli on Twitter.

Federal Minister of Agriculture Cem Özdemir (Greens) apparently considers it almost normal “that speeches at CSU events sometimes go off the rails,” as he wrote on Twitter. “But Friedrich Merz would be well advised not to downplay the CDU as a copy of the AfD. What the AfD lacks is not substance – but decency, humanity and a commitment to our country and its values! “, the minister continued. His party colleague Jürgen Trittin wondered whether the CDU would soon be renamed “AfD substance” and added ironically: “Against Merz, Markus Söder seems really serious.”

The CSU chairman Söder had previously tried to distance himself from the far-right Alternative for Germany. “Voting for the AfD may come from a motive: I’ll show them […]. But in the end you destabilize democracy and weaken our country,” warned Söder. For the right-wing populists themselves, the statement by the CDU leader Merz was a godsend. “Even if Mr. Merz bends like that, we remain the original,” wrote the parliamentary group leader of the AfD, Alice Weidel, on Twitter.

Merz statement with system? Union politicians are calling for the abolition of the individual right to asylum

Most recently, the demand for the abolition of the individual right to asylum by the parliamentary manager of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, Thorsten Frei, caused discussions. Friedrich Merz supported his party colleague’s proposal. Instead of the international law in the Geneva Refugee Convention and in The right of the individual human being enshrined in the Basic Lawto apply for asylum on German soil if you want “quotas for the admission of refugees in Europe”, Frei said in a guest article for the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung written. “The desperation and the summer slump in the Union must be great,” if Merz Frei defends the initiative to abolish the right to asylum, said Aziz Bozkurt, SPD national chairman of the Migration and Diversity Working Group, on the initiative.

In addition to dissatisfaction with traffic lights, disappointment with “politics”, inflation and the Ukraine war, the issue of migration is one of the most obvious reasons for the recent poll high for right-wing populists. Merz, meanwhile, blamed gender language for the good performance of the right-wing populist party. “With every gendered news program, a few hundred more votes go to the AfD,” wrote the Union politician on Twitter in June. If there were federal elections next Sunday, the chancellor party SPD would come out loud ZDF-Politbarometer currently at 17 percent approval, CDU/CSU at 27 percent. The AfD would reach a new high in the political barometer with 20 percent and the Greens would be at 16 percent.