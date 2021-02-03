The grand coalition wants to cushion the negative consequences of the corona pandemic with financial aid for low-wage earners and tax breaks for companies.

Familys should receive a child bonus like last year. The surcharge on child benefit should be a one-time fee of 150 euros. The coalition committee of the CDU / CSU and SPD decided on Wednesday in the Chancellery in Berlin, as both sides subsequently announced. Last year families received 300 euros per child to stimulate consumption in the Corona crisis.

A one-time corona grant of 150 euros should now also adult recipients of basic income support to get. For the self-employed and employees with low incomes who suddenly find themselves in need, the easier access to basic security will be extended until the end of 2021.

The grand coalition is also taking action Companies with corona-related losses stronger under the arms. By means of an extended loss carry-back, they should be able to offset these losses in the tax return more extensively than before with profits from previous years. It is planned to increase the loss carry-back to a maximum of 10 million euros or 20 million in the case of a joint assessment.

The CDU / CSU and SPD also want to help those particularly hard hit by the lockdown gastronomy. A reduced VAT rate of 7 percent will continue to apply to meals in restaurants and cafés until the end of 2022. Originally the regulation was limited to the end of June.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Pandemie live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

The Cultural workers. Following the decision of the coalition, a follow-up program for the rescue and future program “Neustart Kultur” will be launched with a further billion euros.

While the aid to the economy was primarily a concern of the Union, the SPD insisted on the social components.

It’s about the people “who have to get by on a particularly tight budget in these times,” said party leaders Saskia Esken and Norbert Walter-Borjans on Wednesday immediately before the start of the meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU). The new CDU chairman Armin Laschet also took part in this for the first time. The nearly five-hour coalition committee was the first top round of its kind since last August. (dpa)