The staff shortage in childcare is too great, warn the trade union FNV and Stichting Voor Werkende Ouders.

“Groups have to close more and more often, there are many substitutes, waiting lists are getting longer, exchange days for parents are impossible,” they write. FNV and the parents say they sound the alarm.

According to parents, the quality of childcare is deteriorating. In addition, the union sees that staff are leaving the sector because of a high workload and low wages. FNV board member Bas van Weegberg says that the issue concerns everyone: “Seven parents can work for every employee in childcare.”

FNV states that there are currently about 6000 vacancies in childcare. That number is only expected to grow, according to the union. On November 15, the foundation and FNV will hand over a book with stories from childcare to members of parliament.

