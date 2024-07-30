Home page politics

From: Stephanie Munk

Press Split

A new survey shows what Germans would currently vote for. There are losses for the CDU/CSU, and there are new figures on the chancellor preference.

Berlin – The current RTL/ntv trend barometer from the opinion research institute Forsa provides information about the political mood in Germany. According to the new figures, the Union has lost a little support compared to the previous week, while the SPD has gained slightly.

Although the CDU/CSU lost one percentage point in voter support in the new survey, it is still by far the strongest force and twice as strong as the currently governing SPD. According to the new figures, the CDU and CSU together account for 30 percent.

The SPD gained one percentage point, but still only achieved 15 percent of the voters surveyed. AfD is two points ahead of the SPD with 17 percent. In October 2023, the AfD had achieved a value of 23 percent approval, in the last federal elections in 2021 it was still at 10.4 percent.

Survey: CDU/CSU and FDP on a downward trend

According to the RTL/ntv trend barometer, the FDP, like the Union, lost one point and is now at just four percent. This would mean it would not make it into the Bundestag, as it would need at least five percent of the vote to do so.

The Greens remain stable at eleven percent, as does the “Alliance Sarah Wagenknecht“ with seven percent. The left falls by one point to three percent. Overall, the survey shows a further fragmentation of the party system: 13 percent are accounted for by other small parties, which represents an increase of two percentage points.

Chancellor question: Scholz and Merz tied according to new poll

When it comes to the question of chancellor preference, the results show a neck-and-neck race between incumbent Olaf Scholz (SPD) and CDU leader Friedrich Merz, who recently made headlines with an expensive Eurofighter flight. Both achieved 27 percent each.

Last week, Merz was still ahead of Scholz with 29 percent, who achieved 26 percent. 46 percent of those surveyed want neither Merz nor Scholz as chancellor. It is striking that Scholz enjoys higher support within his party (71 percent) than Merz among Union supporters (61 percent). Merz recently stated that he would reverse several traffic light decisions if he won the election.

According to the survey, few people trust Scholz and Merz to solve the country’s problems

According to the survey, the proportion of non-voters and undecided voters is 21 percent. Also noteworthy is that only nine percent say they trust the SPD to solve the country’s problems. But this is still two percent more than the previous week. About twice as many, at 20 percent, believe this about the Union. 51 percent of those surveyed do not trust any party to solve Germany’s problems.

Forsa surveyed 2,501 randomly selected voters from July 23 to 29. The statistical margin of error is given as plus/minus 2.5 percentage points.