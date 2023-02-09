Home page politics

“A simple yes or no is not enough”: FDP defense politician Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

About old “flying dwarves” and new enemies: the former partners Union and FDP hardly have anything in common anymore. Strack-Zimmermann exposes Merz.

Berlin/Munich – It gets harder from line to line, and Friedrich Merz’ facial features freeze in the audience. In front of him at the lectern is the FDP politician Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, she gives a rock-hard handmade speech at the Aachen carnival. “Outwardly bourgeois appearance / but completely mean in heart,” she wrote. “An old white man / who believes that he can do better.” She accuses Merz of latent xenophobia and says, alluding to the Reich citizens: “But an old Nazi prince is doing it too wild / then the flying dwarf suddenly becomes mild.”

Whether that’s still funny or too crude has been a matter of debate ever since. In any case, it is a low point in the relationship between the parties that used to see themselves as natural coalition partners. Union and FDP have become estranged.

Union pushes frustration since the FDP is in the traffic light government

There are strategic reasons for this. Since the FDP entered the traffic light government, it has been seen as an opponent by the Union. There is a bit of frustration, mathematically a Jamaica coalition would have been conceivable in 2021 and even today. But it is also a deliberate attack, because on the first day of traffic lights in the Union, concerns began that the FDP could pander to middle-class voters as a “good” corrective in the alliance with the SPD and the Greens. In fact, there are similarities in terms of content when it comes to nuclear power, corona change of course or migration. The Berlin CSU governor Alexander Dobrindt therefore devised the derogatory formula “Left yellow” for the entire traffic light early on.

In politics it is often the case that there are wild arguments in front of the cameras, but behind the scenes the main opponents drink a beer together minutes after the talk show. In both the Union and the FDP, it can be heard that this connection has become thin. There were attacks on both sides. FDP leader Christian Lindner also took on Merz personally. “Anyone who talks about social tourism and ‘little pashas’ cannot justify any claim to leadership for modern Germany,” said Lindner in a speech to party friends.

Union and FDP have little in common

The personal attacks on the CDU chairman have a different quality than the usual political jostling. It is noticeable: Union and FDP have little in common. Also in the countries. Only in Saxony-Anhalt do the CDU and FDP sit in one government; in Schleswig-Holstein and especially in North Rhine-Westphalia the Liberals were kicked out. As a reminder: in 2009, black and yellow had the absolute majority in the Bundesrat. That welded together.

In two major state elections this year, the Union and FDP also see themselves as the main opponents. In Berlin (election on Sunday), the Union can only form one government if the FDP is thrown out of parliament. In Bavaria (October 8), CSU Regent Markus Söder mockingly assigned the regional FDP to a “mini traffic light” and excluded them as coalition partners. Söder does not attack Lindner personally, there is even contact via SMS from time to time, but it is not close.

“Potato kitchen” should make Union and FDP want each other again

At least one network still exists in Berlin: a decade ago, FDP man Otto Fricke set up the “potato kitchen”, an informal meeting of blacks and yellows about once a quarter. The MPs last sat together in January. Nucleus for a rapprochement?

Before that, the “Flugzwerg” thing has to be cleared up. The CDU demands a public apology from Strack-Zimmermann. Merz is said to be seriously angry. The FDP politician mockingly rejects this and suggests that the CDU have a “better humorous understanding”. To be continued: Tonight Merz and Lindner are meeting on the ZDF talk show “Illner”. CHRISTIAN GERMAN