I.In the fight against relegation from the Bundesliga, Hertha BSC won a point in the explosive Berlin city derby at 1. FC Union. Really much use the team of coach Pal Dardai but the hard-fought 1-1 (1-1) on Sunday not to move away from the dangerous zone at the bottom of the table. After the 27th matchday, Hertha is 14th with 25 points, only two points ahead of the relegation ranks and still has to improve significantly to stay in the league.

Although Hertha can now call themselves city champions after the 3: 1 from the first half of the season and the draw, the “Iron” will probably end up well ahead of their local rivals in the table. Coach Urs Fischer’s team is seventh with 39 points on their account and continues to have a good chance of qualifying for the European Cup. Robert Andrich (10th minute) scored for the hosts in Köpenick, Dodi Lukebakio (35./foul penalty) was successful for Hertha.

Dardai was happy with the point, but angry about the performance of his team. “We take with us what we have developed today. But I didn’t recognize my team, ”complained the Hungarian

TV channel Sky. There was no forward defense and no dynamic conquest of the ball. “We have to forget the whole game quickly.” The 3-0 last win against Bayer Leverkusen was a liberating moment. “Today it was paralyzed again.”

The reaction at Union was ambivalent. “One thing we achieved after the game was that we are still doing well, are still well in the table and are still 14 points ahead of Hertha. We are therefore no more dissatisfied than our opponents should be, ”said sports director Oliver Ruhnert.

“Difficult for the people”

Even without fans, there was a deafening noise in the An der Alten Försterei stadium at the beginning. For around three minutes after kick-off, countless rockets and other pyrotechnics were detonated outside the arena. A small fire broke out on the roof of a sales stand. The flames could be seen from outside the stadium.

The fireworks had been set off behind the home stand on the forest side. Stewards rushed over to clarify the situation and put out the fire. After three minutes it was calm again. The game was not initially affected by this. Fans were not allowed in the capital city duel in the stadium due to the ongoing corona pandemic.



Fireworks at the beginning of the game over the stadium at the Alte Försterei

:



Image: EPA





“To be honest, I didn’t even notice that something was burning,” said Ruhnert. “How that can happen is relatively simple: people probably got together somewhere and then thought somewhere that they had to set an example. Personally, I don’t need that either. On the other hand, you have to keep saying: We play the Bundesliga here and nobody can be there. It’s always difficult for people. ”You don’t want the actions, but you have to understand the people who couldn’t be there, said Ruhnert.

Regardless of this, the game went on without a break – and the “Iron” deservedly took the lead early. Andrich, who was once active in the Hertha youth team for many years, overcame goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow with his shot from around 20 meters. The 28-year-old was used for the first time in the league under Dardai because the Norwegian goalkeeper Rune Jarstein is temporarily in quarantine after a positive coronavirus test.

Hertha struggled without the veteran and was initially unable to build on the 3-0 win against Bayer Leverkusen, while Union almost scored the second goal early on. The hosts acted aggressively as usual and left the West Berliners with their physical style of play only little room to develop.

Nevertheless, Hertha got a deserved equalizer with a certainly converted penalty before the break. Marvin Friedrich had brought down the French Mattéo Guendouzi in the penalty area. The 21-year-old was very lucky to still be on the lawn at this point. A few minutes earlier, Guendouzi had a wild duel with Grischa Prömel right in front of the Union Bank. This could well have led to a dismissal.

In the second half, both teams watched each other without becoming really dangerous and without setting highlights. While Hertha was not only too passive in the initial phase, Union, which had only lost at home this season, was no longer able to play its own offensive game as successfully as usual. A lot of nicknames led to interruptions and often prevented the game from flowing properly. In the 79th minute, the former world champion Sami Khedira was substituted on on his 34th birthday at Hertha after recovering from a calf injury, but could not do anything.