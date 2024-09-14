Home policy

From: Ekaterina Yalunina

According to a new survey, the Union has recorded its highest result in the last three and a half years. Is it possible to form a government without the CDU and CSU?

Berlin – After the dispute with the traffic light coalition over asylum rejections at Germany’s external borders, the Union is experiencing a significant upturn in voter popularity. In the current Sunday trend on behalf of the Picture The CDU/CSU achieved a record high of 33 percent – the highest result for the Union in three and a half years. Compared to the previous week, the parliamentary group was able to improve its result by two percentage points and exceeded the approval rating for the three governing parties combined by five points.

Poll record for CDU and CSU – traffic light coalition collapses

At the start of the traffic light government in early December 2021, the CDU/CSU’s ratings were 21 percent. This means that the Union was able to record an increase of twelve percentage points in the voter polls during this period.

At the same time, the traffic light coalition has plummeted to its lowest approval rating of the election period so far. The SPD has lost one point and is now at 14 percent, which puts it 19 percentage points behind the CDU/CSU. The Greens are stagnating at ten percent, putting them on a par with the BSWthe party of Sarah Wagenknecht. With four and three percent, the FDP and the Left Party would no longer be represented in parliament in the next federal election. AfD remains the second strongest force with 19 percent.

CDU/CSU 33 AfD 19 SPD 14 BSW 10 Green 10 FDP 4 left 3 Other 7

INSA boss Hermann Binkert commented: “There could be a parliamentary majority for the black-red coalition with a combined 47 percent. Alliances of the CDU/CSU with the Greens or BSW would each reach 43 percent and are thus just below the majority threshold.” Binkert stressed that without the Union, no government could currently be formed: “All four other parties in parliament – the SPD, the Greens, the AfD and the BSW – would have to join forces to achieve a majority against the CDU/CSU.” (jala)