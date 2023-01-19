Home page politics

Immediately Leopard tanks for the Ukraine: The Union submits an application in the Bundestag. Another topic: The persecution of the Yazidis in Iraq.

SPD defended "prudence" of the chancellor: The question of tanks has to be weighed up anew every day

CDU/CSU throws Scholz tank blockade. Traffic light coalition let Ukraine down by going it alone

Bundestag want Yazidi persecution classify as genocide: Bipartisan resolution to be passed.

want classify as genocide: Bipartisan resolution to be passed. This News ticker for the Bundestag debate on Thursday (January 19) will be continuously updated.

Update from January 19, 11:55 a.m.: The Bundestag debate on the Union’s application for the delivery of battle tanks has ended. It was an emotional debate, but the arguments on both sides were not new. In any case, Chancellor Scholz should soon make a decision on the subject of battle tanks, as SPD politician Nietan also indicated at the lectern: At the moment, the newly sworn-in Defense Minister Boris Pistorius is meeting with his US colleague Austin, and the meeting with Ukraine is also scheduled for tomorrow contact group in Ramstein.

Battle tanks for Ukraine: Ralf Stegner (SPD) accuses Union of “fixation on the military aspect”.

Update from January 19, 11:31 am: Ralf Stegner (SPD) accuses the Union of its main battle tank application: “Your fixation, even narrowing down to the military aspect, remains wrong.” Especially for Germany with its history, it should be the case that military solo efforts should be avoided at all costs, “exactly the chancellor does that.

Scholz is exactly right if he acts “prudently” and doesn’t let himself be “driven by excited debates on Twitter”. Every day, the chancellor has to weigh up how best to support Ukraine without provoking the danger of the Ukraine war escalating.

According to the SPD MP, Germany is Ukraine’s second-largest supporter in the war against Russia, after the United States. The Union’s accusation that the federal government is abandoning Ukraine is therefore “a fairy tale”. Stegner continued: “I’m glad that we have a Federal Chancellor who keeps his cool in questions of war and peace.”

SPD states Union with tanks “last minute panic”: “You have to make a racket again today”

Update from January 19, 11:12 a.m.: Dietmar Nietan speaks for the SPD on the Union’s application for the delivery of battle tanks – and accuses the Union of calculation. “We only ever hear the same record from the Union,” he grumbles. “You have to ask yourself whether in this existential situation party politics or a common cooperation is on the agenda.” Because there is a fundamental agreement across party lines that Ukraine needs battle tanks to defend against Russia.

“I have the impression that this is some kind of last-minute panic because you know that there will be substantive decisions in Ramstein tomorrow,” Nietan said, referring to the Ukraine Contact Group meeting on Friday (January 20) on the US Ramstein Air Force Base. “And today you have to make a ruckus again so that you can probably say that the Americans and Germans and other NATO partners would not have decided without us.” Nietan accuses the Union of a “petty partisan political approach.”

Update from January 19, 10:40 a.m.: Wadephul also responds to Scholz’s recent argument that he only wants to supply main battle tanks to Ukraine if the USA does the same: The USA has long since declared that the decision on this is a purely national matter, according to Wadephul. “The non-delivery of Abrams tanks by the USA is purely for technical reasons,” said the deputy group leader. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is also explaining this to the new Federal Secretary of Defense Boris Pistorius (SPD) in these minutes.

Because of the meeting between the two defense ministers, Pistorius is not present at the battle tank debate in the Bundestag.

CDU/CSU accuses Scholz of momentous tank blockade

Update from January 19, 10:32 am: Johann Wadephul (CDU), deputy chairman of the Union parliamentary group, opens the debate on the Union application for tank deliveries. He accuses Chancellor Scholz that a delivery of battle tanks to Ukraine is currently only failing because of Germany.

The chancellor always emphasizes that he doesn’t want to go it alone – but this refusal is the chancellor’s only go it alone, “and it’s going it alone, which is wrong and which lets Ukraine down in a crucial situation.” In German industrial stocks there are almost He claims 200 Leopard main battle tanks that could be immediately made available to Ukraine. “We think it’s a mistake that Germany isn’t doing this”: “Russia is preparing a major offensive, now is the time to provide effective support to Ukraine.”

Traffic light to deliver battle tanks to Ukraine: Union submits application to the Bundestag

preliminary report: Berlin – The debate about the delivery of Leopard main battle tanks continues – and is reaching the Bundestag today. From 10.25 a.m., the MPs will discuss an application that the CDU/CSU has made there. The paper has been published on Parliament’s website.

In it, the Union calls on the traffic light coalition to “immediately grant approval for the export of main battle tanks, primarily of the Leopard 1 type, from industrial stocks to Ukraine”. In addition to supplying its own tanks, the federal government should agree to “requests from third countries that want to supply German-made military equipment to Ukraine” and ensure that Ukrainian soldiers are trained on German-made battle tanks and military equipment.

Application in the Bundestag: Union demands from Scholz the provision of older Leopard 1 tanks

In its application, the Union expressly mentions the older Leopard Model 1. The industry says there are “well over 100 tanks” of this type. It is important to commission the armaments companies to restore these tanks as quickly as possible and to deliver them as quickly as possible in the Ukraine war.

In addition, Germany should “actively take on the coordination of a Leopard 2 alliance”, i.e. campaign for the provision of the newer Leopard models for the Ukraine.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) recently stated that he wanted to make his decision to deliver main battle tanks to Ukraine dependent on the US decision. In return, this should provide battle tanks of the “Abrams” type.

Bundestag wants to classify Yazidi persecution in Iraq as genocide

Another topic is up for vote in the Bundestag on Thursday (January 19): The classification of the persecution of the Yazidis in Iraq in 2014 as genocide in a non-partisan resolution. The religious group is being persecuted in northern Iraq by the radical Islamic IS militia.

“With the decision, we are creating the necessary pressure to prosecute,” said SPD member of the Bundestag Derya Türk-Nachbaur, who is one of the initiators of the application. “The perpetrators from back then must expect prosecution.” Germany is the country with the largest Yazidi diaspora outside of the settlement area. As such, one has a “special responsibility”, according to the human rights expert.

Brutal persecution of the Yazidis in northern Iraq The Yazidi religious minority was particularly brutally persecuted under the rule of the Islamic State (IS) militia in northern Iraq. In 2014, the jihadist militia conquered the Sinjar Mountains in northern Iraq, where the Yazidis have lived for centuries. It forced women and girls into slavery, recruited boys as child soldiers and killed hundreds of men. Since then, thousands of Yazidis have fled the region.

The Bundestag is a pioneer in recognizing the persecution of the Yazidis as genocide

The Bundestag is the first parliament of a major European state to recognize the persecution of the Yazidis in northern Iraq in 2014 as genocide. The parliaments of the Netherlands, Belgium and Australia had already passed similar resolutions. The Bundestag resolution was presented by the traffic light groups together with the opposition CDU/CSU group.

It also includes a number of demands on the traffic light coalition: It should expand the criminal prosecution of suspects in Germany, provide more financial support for gathering evidence in Iraq, promote a documentation center in Germany, urge Iraq to protect the rights of Yazidis and to rebuild destroyed ones help Yezidi settlements. (smu)