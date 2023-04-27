Minister was called to the 2nd day of the event after saying that he would not go to the opening if Bolsonaro went; he says don’t hold a grudge

The Minister of Agriculture, Carlos FavaroI told CNN this Wednesday (26.Apr.2023) who does not hold grudges for having felt “uninvited” to participate in the opening of Agrishow, the largest agribusiness fair in Latin America. He stated that he would attend the event another time.

On the morning of this 4th, Fávaro declared that he would not attend the fair if the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was also. In his 1st appearance to a large audience in Brazil since he lost the elections, the former Chief Executive has a confirmed presence for the opening of the event on May 1st, in Ribeirão Preto (SP). As a result, the organization of Agrishow contacted Fávaro to invite him to the 2nd day of the fair.

The minister said he did not hold a grudge against the “disinvitation”.

“I understand entities. I was uninvited perhaps to avoid some discomfort. It was asked if it wouldn’t be better for me to go on the 2nd. I got the message, I understand. On another occasion, I visit Agrishow with great affection. Everything in its time”he declared.

Contacted by Power360the president of Agrishow, Francisco Matturro, stated that he would never disinvite anyone for the opening of the event, much less a Minister of State, who has a guaranteed presence at the opening ceremony. “I just decided to inform you about a possible presence of the former president, which could cause discomfort”he said.