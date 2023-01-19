This is why third-party insurance is mandatory.

If someone crashes into your car and then can’t pay for the damage, you’re in a good place. Fortunately, there is such a thing as compulsory third-party insurance. Yet there are still uninsured people driving around on Dutch roads. Especially in certain regions.

Here’s the thing: if you are against insurance because of your religion, you can ask for an exemption. Of course you can say: fine, they have to decide for themselves, but this can cause problems.

That now seems to be the case with a 17-year-old Staphorst. In the evening, the young man came to a stop with his tractor at a railway crossing. He was able to jump out of his Case just in time, but it was then rammed by a train.

That ended with a fizzle, but there is still another problem: the tractor was not insured for reasons of principle. That is why the damage is now being recovered from the boy’s parents.

According to the AD, this is an amount of about five tons. The devastation was great. In addition to the train, the track and the barriers, cars in the area were also damaged because everything was flying around.

To help the family, an action has now been set up in Staphorst, whereby money is collected. After a day, €80,000 had already been collected. The foundation ‘Staphorst helps Staphorst’ is also involved in this action. It was created to help uninsured people.

Very nice of course, but what you could also do: put in a little money every month. You could call that a premium, for example. If someone has damage, you can pay for it from the joint pot. It’s just an idea…

