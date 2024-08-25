Accident in Naples, a Smart overturns: an 8-year-old girl dies

Tragedy in the Neapolitan: one smart Fortwo overturned this night, for reasons yet to be ascertained. This morning at Giugliano in Campaniaa, in via Domitiana, the vehicle with four people on board was found: one couple with two daughters. One of the girls, alone eight yearsdid not make it: she died due to the impact. The other daughter, of 16 years oldis instead in hospital in Pozzuoli for probable fractures. mother is under observation in the same hospital while the man driving- company of the woman and not the father of the children – only a few abrasions. According to what he writes Ansa, the man- Francis D’Alterio47 years old, was arrested by the Carabinieri for road homicide.



According to initial investigations, the car, which can accommodate up to a maximum of two people being a smart, was without insurance and the driver without a license. Furthermore, it seems that the 16-year-old was sitting in the small rear trunk and the victim was in her mother’s arms on the passenger seat. First aid was provided by some passers-by then by the 118.