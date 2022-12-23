During the Christmas holidays the International Telematic University UNINETTUNO has decided to dedicate a large special on its own television channel “UNINETTUNO UNIVERSITY. TV”, visible on SKY channel 812, on channel 701 of the tivùsat platform and available in live streaming 24 hours a day on the university website https://bit.ly/2JM6P51. From 20:30 on Saturday 24 December until midnight on Monday 26, more than 50 hours of broadcasts (readings, concerts, interviews, insights and much more) dedicated to Holy Christmas and in particular to the theme of peace, in the hope that they can help overcome the daily tragedies caused by wars, abuses and discrimination.

The long marathon will begin at 20:30 on Saturday 24 December, Christmas Eve, with “Christmas of Jesus”, a special lesson by Prof. Louis Godart of the Accademia dei Lincei and professor of UNINETTUNO, who will tell the story of the celebration of the birth of the Savior, delving into some of the main moments of this central Mystery of Christianity. Don’t miss the appointment with “Pope Francis’ messages of peace”, edited by Mons. Dario Edoardo Viganò, Dean of the Faculty of Communication Sciences of UNINETTUNO, who will deepen the Pontiff’s words of harmony and hope. And at the stroke of midnight the traditional “Christmas concert” performed by the UNINETTUNO World Orchestra.

Until midnight on Monday 26 December, UNINETTUNOUniversity.tv will broadcast a long list of programs dedicated to Holy Christmas and peace. A series of will be published “Lectures on peace” with various excellences as protagonists who have left a mark in history, from John Paul II to Nelson Mandela, from Mahatma Gandhi to Mother Teresa of Calcutta. And then again: Albert Einstein, Martin Luther King, John Fitzgerald Kennedy and many others.

Speeches by some will also be broadcast Nobel Peace Prizes. This is the case of the Dalai Lama and Adolfo Perez Esquivel, Lech Walesa, Carlos Filipe Ximenes Belo and Michail Gorbačëv, all awarded the prestigious award.

For the section “Witnesses of peace”, some interviews will be broadcast with personalities who have always personally fought against the war, helping populations in difficulty such as Gino Strada, founder of “Emergency”, Stefano Savi, director of “Doctors without borders Italy” and the writer Dominique Lapierre.

Particularly interesting is the lesson “Christmas at the Uffizi” by Prof. Antonio Paolucci who will analyze the representation of the nativity through the famous Florentine museum. Also present are the “Conversations about Christmas”, where some verses of great poets and philosophers will be read, from Dante to Tacitus, up to Kant, Quasimodo, Pascoli and Ungaretti.

The complete schedule can be consulted by clicking here https://bit.ly/3HXpUkM