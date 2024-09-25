Giuseppe Biazzo, founder and CEO of Orienta SpA, an employment agency with 65 branches and a turnover of 250 million euros, is the new President of Unindustria, elected by the Assembly with 99% of votes in favor. He succeeds Angelo Camilli. The Assembly also approved, for the four-year period 2024-2028, the Program, the Presidential Team and the delegations.





A program rich in themes, in line with the needs and indications expressed by the associated companies during the consultations of the three Wise Men: Aurelio Regina, Maurizio Stirpe and Filippo Tortoriello and illustrated at the General Council last September 12th.

The “Lazio industrial plan” immediately falls to the ground

The programmatic lines of the new Presidency Team show the desire to place the company even more at the center of the political and public agenda as a fundamental driver of growth and improvement of people’s quality of life, also through the launch of the Lazio Industrial Plan. Particular attention to the major transitions, the digital and green ones, to make, for example, the Lazio digital supply chain a relevant industrial player in AI technologies, to accompany companies in the adoption of ESG principles with concretely sustainable strategies for companies and the community in which they operate. Public Administration that must become more efficient, digital and aligned with the lifespans of companies.

The relaunch of Rome on the international scene

The new Team will also contribute to new proposals and visions for a Lazio that is more of a protagonist in Europe and for the relaunch of Rome as a great international Capital, with an organization, resources and powers that make it capable of attracting investments, quality tourism and talent, as well as enhancing reflections on the future and vocations of all the territories of our region; also through the establishment of a coherent and effective development strategy for the whole of Central Italy.

With Biazzo, Cristiano Dionisi and Corrado Savoriti

The team that will accompany President Giuseppe Biazzo, for the four-year period 2024-2028, will be composed as follows: The President of Unindustria Giuseppe Biazzo will hold the delegation of Industrial Planning and Policies and will be supported by the Vice Presidents by right Cristiano Dionisi (SICO.I. Società Benefit Srl) President of the Small Industry Committee with delegation to Supply Chains and Business Networks and Corrado Savoriti (Sama Marketing e Produzione Srl) President of the Young Entrepreneurs Group with delegation to New Entrepreneurship and Start-ups.

Who’s Who

The Team includes the Vice Presidents: Alda Paola Baldi (Enel Spa) with responsibility for Human Capital, Lorenzo Benigny (Elettronica Spa) with responsibility for CyberSecurity, Victoria Carli (Ised Engineering Systems Data Processing Spa) with responsibility for Digital Transition, Stephen Cenci (Consilia Cfo Srl) with responsibility for Organization and Association Relations, Antonio Liotti (Leonardo Spa) with responsibility for Labour and Industrial Relations, Paul Marini (Icaplants Srl) with delegation to the Lazio Industrial Consortium, Elizabeth Romano (Fibercop Spa) with responsibility for Digital Networks, Alessandra Santacroce (IBM Italia Spa) with responsibility for Multinationals, Marco Troncone (Aeroporti di Roma Spa) with responsibility for Sustainable and Innovative Infrastructures, John Turriziani (Turriziani Trasporti Srl) with responsibility for Green Economy.

The elective team is completed by the Presidents of the territorial areas and the Presidents of the district areas: Corrado Savoriti (Sama Marketing and Production Srl) for Frosinone, Fausto Bianchi (Bianchi Assicurazioni Srl) for Latina, Alexander Mustard (Microdos Srl) for Rieti, Andrea Belli (Belli Srl) for Viterbo; Tiziana Vona (Self Garden Srl) for Aprilia, Victor Celletti (Lear Corporation Italia Srl) for Cassino, Fabio Pagliari (Cam Power Srl) for Civitavecchia.

The delegations

President Biazzo has chosen to focus attention on matters of particular interest, granting powers to: Claudio Arcudi (Accenture Spa) for Universities and Research, Francis D’Angelo (Tim Spa) for Industry 5.0, Sabrina De Filippis (Mercitalia Logistics Spa – FSI Group) for Territorial Planning and Intermodality, Miriam Daytime (Carmesi Consortium Company) for Corporate Culture, Ethics and Legal Certainty, Francesca Guerrucci Vice President of the Small Industry Committee (Mario Guerrucci Srl) for Credit and Finance, Giorgio Klinger (Sicamb Spa) for Export and Protection of Made in Italy, Julius Christmas (Natalizia Petroli Spa) for Program Implementation, Pier Paolo Pontecorvo (Jobconsult Srl) for European Dossiers, Luciano Ragni (Idi Farmaceutici Srl) for Study Center, James Rispoli (Nextchem Spa – Maire Group) for Energy Transition, Sergio Saggini Vice President of the Small Industry Committee (Saggini Massimo Srl) for Taxation, Federico Sannella (Birra Peroni Srl), with responsibility for ESG Strategies.

Furthermore, the President wanted with him as Special Guests: Sabrina Florio (So.Se.Pharm Srl) President of Anima, Giampaolo Letta (Medusa Film Spa) President of the Film Impresa Award, Gian Rodolfo Bertoli (Siderfac Srl) President of the Health and Safety Award.

Who is Giuseppe Biazzo?

Giuseppe Biazzo is the founder and CEO of Orienta SpA Società Benefit, an Italian employment agency. Graduated in economics with an MBA, he was born in Turin on June 4, 1965, married, two children. Since September 2020 he has held the role of Vice President of Unindustria with responsibility for human capital and corporate culture. From 2016 to 2020 he held the position of Presidential Advisor in Unindustria. From 2013 to 2023 he was president of Ebitemp, the bilateral body for the temporary employment sector. From 2010 to 2012 he was vice president of Assolavoro, the main Italian association of employment agencies belonging to Confindustria. In 1993 he founded the first company of the Orienta Group, which is now present directly in 4 European countries and through the Eutotemps network in another 5 countries in Europe. Previously, he worked as an officer in companies of the Barclays and Accor groups. From 1989 to 1991 he served as an officer in the first Carabinieri Paratroopers Battalion “Tuscania” in Livorno.