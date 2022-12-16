From 1999 to 2014, Unimed-Rio stamped its brand on the shirt of the Fluminense Football Club, one of the big four football clubs in the state. It was more than a sponsorship. It was a partnership. The health operator even invested BRL 25 million annually in the team, including payment of up to 80% of the image rights of stars such as striker Fred and Argentine midfielder Darío Conca. The society generated results. While the company increased its portfolio and revenues, on the field the tricolor team won seven titles. In an official statement at the time, Unimed-Rio reported that the termination of the sponsorship contract was the result of “a review of the marketing strategy”. But it was not just that. The beginning of the 2010s was marked by a series of mistaken actions, which led to an institutional and financial crisis. This motivated the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) to establish, as of 2016, a technical management regime at Unimed-Rio. In practice, the agency monitors the company’s management in person, which needs to fulfill commitments. In May of this year, the ANS intervention was renewed for another period with the allegation that “serious economic, financial and administrative abnormalities” put the continuity of care at risk. Eighth largest health care operator in the country, with 746,000 customers, Unimed-Rio recorded a loss of BRL 600 million in the first half of 2022 and has been delaying the payment of hospitals and laboratories.

The market and the beneficiaries follow everything with apprehension. The scenario is not optimistic. The financial balance of the Supplementary Health sector for the third quarter of this year, released by ANS, recorded a negative net result of R$ 2.5 billion in the sector. The loss was led by Amil and Unimed-Rio. In the same period of the last four years, the sector balance had been quite positive: R$ 6.4 billion in 2018; BRL 9.2 billion in 2019; BRL 15.9 billion in 2020; and BRL 3 billion in 2021.

CLAIMS The ANS observes difficulties in obtaining a return on the operation of health plans since the second quarter of 2021. “These numbers indicate that practically 90% of the collected with the plans are spent on health care”, said Jorge Aquino, director of norms and qualification of the ANS. The account has not been closed. The outlook is worse for Unimed-Rio, which led claims disbursements in the third quarter. The accident rate (ratio between care costs and revenues) was 125%, the highest in the sector. More money comes out than comes in. In the nine months of the year, it rose to 112%, against 83% in the same period of 2019. That’s 29 percentage points more, the biggest increase registered by the market. The sector as a whole closed the third quarter at 93% in claims, already considered high.

This troubled moment has as its backdrop a relationship that involves a traditional family in the field and companies in the sector. On condition of anonymity, an executive from the sector claims that Supermed, the benefits administrator, would be at the center of this imbroglio that would involve a certain “conflict of interests”. The company was incorporated in October 2020, with capital of R$ 49.5 million. Behind the scenes, it is said that, at first, Supermed adopted the tactic of offering products at a cost below the market to fatten Unimed-Rio’s membership portfolio. The result of this is the one exposed above: with lower revenues and high loss ratios, the last line of the balance sheet is inevitably red for the company from Rio de Janeiro.

MIGRATION More recently, in another strategy, Supermed would be attacking Unimed-Rio’s own base of members, by encouraging — with letters and marketing material — the migration of beneficiaries to Vision Med (Golden Cross), which has 220,000 subscribers. Coincidentally or not, ANS data show a very close variation in members between the two operators from April to September of this year. Unimed-Rio lost 14,999 subscribers, while Vision Med gained 14,230. They own Supermed Christian Afonso Bulus and Patrick Afonso Bulus. They are the sons of Alberto Bulus and Neide Bulus, daughter of the owner of the Golden Cross. There is an even older relationship between companies. In 2013, Unimed-Rio purchased Golden Cross’ portfolio of 160,000 individual customers. Base that generated losses in Golden and continued generating deficit in Unimed-Rio, according to market sources.

Unimed-Rio is at the top of the ANS complaints ranking. Complaints point mainly to abusive readjustments, which would reach up to 133%, according to a survey by Senacon (National Consumer Secretariat), an agency of the Ministry of Justice, which officiated the operator to give explanations. At this moment, there are doubts about the continuity of the Unimed-Rio operation. Negative equity — when the value of the obligations exceeds the sum of all the company’s assets — must reach R$ 1 billion. And without Unimed, Fluminense was champion of the Rio de Janeiro State Championship this year.

“We went through a profound process of adjusting the accounts”

Under the command of president Romeu Scofano, Unimed-Rio stated, in a note, that the supplementary health market suffered serious impacts throughout 2022, affecting all players, especially those that still offer individual plans, since these products had a negative readjustment in 2021. According to the company, the market in general has significantly resumed the procedures that had been dammed during the coronavirus pandemic.

About the alleged abusive readjustments of the plans, the cooperative said that it follows the rates agreed in the contract and is within the market practices adopted by all operators. “As the sector is extremely competitive, there is no room for increases above those practiced by the market.”

Regarding the company’s financial situation, Umimed-Rio pointed out — without indicating the period to which it refers — that it has returned to growth and consolidated itself as one of the leaders of the Rio de Janeiro market. But he admitted that “he has also been going through a profound adjustment process in his accounts, which included cost cuts and the sale of important assets, such as the company’s former headquarters”. “At this time of crisis for the entire sector, the cooperative informs that it is implementing action plans to maintain the quality levels for which it has always been recognized”, said the company.