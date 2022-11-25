Seguros Unimed will intensify its investments in digital tools to disseminate primary care. With the Cuidar Mais platform, the company wants to expand Primary Health Care (PHC) services, with the aim of promoting comprehensive, preventive and accessible care, according to Rodrigo Aguiar, Unimed’s superintendent.

Through the app, the beneficiary will have access to multidisciplinary teams, family doctors, nurses and health professionals who work in the coordination of basic care.

The digital platform will indicate the closest clinics and emergency rooms. “The doctor has access to the patient’s information, directs him to a specialist or manages to medicate him based on the information obtained in the consultation and in the history of consultations.”

(Note published in the 1301 edition of Dinheiro Magazine)