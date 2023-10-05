Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 05/10/2023 – 16:51

Unimed Participações, the holding company of Sistema Unimed, and Blue Health entered into a partnership to create a joint venture of hospital equipment rental constituted exclusively to serve the Unimed System. The projected investment is around R$3 billion in the first three to five years.

The company’s objective is to allow financing and scale, accelerating the process of renewal and modernization of the installed stock of medical equipment in hospitals that make up the Unimed system throughout the country. The focus will be on equipment rental, rather than purchase, and structure maintenance to permanently guarantee the operability of the equipment, which will be purchased on demand according to the reality of each Unimed.

The partnership foresees total savings of up to 30% for Unimeds, which will not need to mobilize immediate capital, thus enabling accelerated investment capacity in the coming years, according to the company. “The return on invested capital is expected to occur between three and four years in a conservative scenario”, says the operator.

According to Unimed, the partnership will accelerate the system’s verticalization process based on the acquisition of its own, well-equipped hospitals and professionalized management. The health operator admits that the joint venture, where it will hold 51%, is a way for the company to react to the competition. The healthcare sector has been going through a period of consolidation and verticalization for some time.

Blue Health will be responsible for the purchase of equipment by the joint venture at lower prices on a large scale and subsequently rented to Unimed.

“It is not enough for the hospital to buy excellent equipment if it does not have the guarantee of robust maintenance support that guarantees the permanent operation of the equipment. The scale of purchases with large suppliers will generate value for the system and support the high volume of rental investments, which in turn is something unprecedented in Brazil, not reaching 5% of a level that has the potential to reach 100% in the system hospital”, guarantees Eric Varga, CEO Blue Health.

The company includes a financing model with resources raised by InvestCoop, via investment funds, where resources are raised from the Unimed system itself to fund equipment purchase and rental operations. The reserves already exist and are made up of guaranteeing assets with the ANS.

“The Unimed System brings together around 20 million beneficiaries who represent 40% of the total Brazilian supplementary healthcare. It is present in more than 90% of the national territory, encompasses at least 50% of doctors who work in supplementary health and has 157 hospital and individual units in operation and another ten to be delivered in 2024”, says the company.

The company still needs to undergo approval from Brazilian regulatory and competition bodies.