The storm, which began on Friday, has dumped more than 25 centimeters of rain in some parts in just 24 hours, the same amount that normally falls in three months.

The resulting torrents washed away roads, weakened bridges and flooded buildings.

“We have a terrible and terrible situation,” Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said, adding that at least seven bridges would have to be replaced or rebuilt.

“The property damage is unimaginable,” he told a news conference, noting that the province would seek significant support from the Canadian federal government.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters in Toronto that he was very concerned about the floods and promised that Ottawa would “stand behind” the province.

Authorities declared a state of emergency in Halifax, Nova Scotia’s largest city, and four other areas.

The Halifax municipality reported “extreme damage to roads and infrastructure” and urged people to stay indoors and not use their cars.

Pictures posted on social media from Halifax showed abandoned cars nearly covered in torrential waters and rescue workers using boats to rescue people.

Houston said, citing police, that two children went missing after the car they were in sank. In another incident, a man and a young man went missing after their car drifted into deep water.

Environment Canada expects heavy rains to continue in the eastern part of the province on Sunday.