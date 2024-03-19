Food group Unilever is divesting the branch that produces ice creams. The company announced this in a statement on Tuesday press statement. The ice cream division produces ice cream from brands such as Magnum, Ben & Jerry's and Cornetto, has a factory in the Netherlands and is managed from Rotterdam. The branch is not making any losses, but the spin-off is part of Unilever's larger plans.

Unilever is restructuring so that the company can meet its growth plans faster. Dutch businessman Hein Schumacher took office in 2023 to realize those plans. The announced cuts are also aimed at this. According to the company, the cuts will affect around 7,500 positions, “mainly in the office”. 127,000 people work for Unilever worldwide, of which 2,300 in the Netherlands. The company wants to save 800 million euros with the measures over the next three years. After the announcement of the plans, Unilever's stock market value rose by 5.3 percent.

“After the demerger, Unilever will be a simpler and more focused company with four business areas: Beauty & Wellness, Personal Care, Home Care and Nutrition,” the group writes. The company has been downsizing in food products and expanding in beauty products and personal care. Previously, it sold the tea and spreads division. The ice cream division that Unilever is now selling had a turnover of 7.9 billion euros last year. According to Unilever, an (Amsterdam) stock exchange listing for this branch is “the most likely option”, although the company is still exploring its options.