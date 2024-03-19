Magnum will “go” alone, Unilever will spin off its ice cream unit

Unilever plans to spin off its ice cream unit, which includes popular brands such as Magnum and Ben & Jerry's. The British multinational announced this as part of a new cost reduction program that will impact 7,500 jobs.

The spin-off will begin immediately and is expected to conclude by the end of 2025. The company has launched a program that foresees total cost savings of approximately 800 million euros over the next three years; total restructuring costs are expected to be approximately 1.2% of turnover.

“The separation of the ice cream business will create a world-leading business, operating in a highly attractive category, with brands that together achieved sales of €7.9 billion in 2023,” says Unilever, whose ice cream division owns 5 of the top 10 global brands by sales including Walls (which includes the croissant).

As he explains Radiocor, the stock of the multinational consumer goods company marks an increase of 3.7% at around 11am to 3954.5 pence, taking it to the top of the Ftse 100 index which in the meantime is marginally below parity. Unilever, owner of over 400 brands in food, drink, hygiene and home products, explained that it had decided to separate from the ice cream division because it has “a very different operating model” from the rest of the group and the The split will therefore allow Unilever to “become a simpler and more focused company”.