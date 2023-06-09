publisher3i

06/09/2023

On a trip to Israel before the pandemic, Julio Campos, then Vice President of Sales and Business Development at Unilever for Brazil and Latin America, observed an interesting moment of two local retail competitors. They faced the same problem: protecting their data from common hacker attacks. Separately, they could purchase a limited firewall (network security device), which would not completely solve the problem. But together they would be able to buy robust protection. That’s what they did. “This is the best learning about competition and cooperation that I could witness”Campos told DINHEIRO. “A collaborative ecosystem that drives business prosperity.”

For the executive it was a lesson. “It protects your business and improves conditions for the consumer.” It was from this experience that Campos started conversations at his company to open the Compra Unilever platform to the general market, used at that time only internally, to sell more and better to small Brazilian retailers.

In June 2020, the spin-off – now renamed Compra Agora – began its work to connect various industries to smaller markets throughout Brazil.

Last year, the overall sales value on the platform reached BRL 4.8 billion, 28% higher than in 2021. For this year, the expectation is to reach BRL 6 billion.

“Collaboration will lead us to greater and greater longevity. We connect the dots between supply and demand.”

Julio Campos, who left Unilever’s board to take over as CEO of the new company.

How Buy Now works

The Buy Now business model is simple, the well-known B2B. On one side are 50 large industries from different branches – Bauducco, Bic, BRF, Diageo, Embeleze, Kimberly-Clark, L’Oréal, Mondelez and Unilever itself, among dozens more, with more than 500 brands plugged in. On the other side are 400,000 small retailers spread across the country’s 5,500 municipalities.

They buy directly from the industry to supply their establishments. And the Buy Now gets a percentage of the sale, paid by the industry.

Around 30% of everything that is sold in the markets can be purchased through the platform. The plan is to increase this to 50% in the coming years. That is, half of what is sold in a neighborhood market would come from Compra Agora.

In this way, how are the traditional sellers of industries? Would they be cursing Julio Campos? The executive says no. “Everyone wins. We make a sale that maybe he [vendedor] did not reach the small. It’s an upsell,” she stated.

In the sales engine, the algorithms analyze the large database generated and suggest products based on the customer’s history. And here it is worth an important observation: prices, promotions and advertisements are defined by the industry itself.

“We do not interfere with their strategy. Each one even has their own, which can be divided by regions, by products or by any segment they deem necessary.”

Julio Campos, CEO of Buy Now

Technology, data and insights that are fundamental for any business, especially in retail. For Carlos Wayand, CEO of Mob2Con, a data intelligence company for retail operational efficiency, currently “a frightening amount of data is available to retailers”, but it is not used in the best way. “Knowing how to use this information intelligently and effectively can increase the productivity and profitability of the business, as well as promote customer loyalty.”

Compra Agora operates with a lean team. The technology team, for example, which is essential to guarantee the flow and updates of the platform, are global Unilever employees, who are in countries like India.

This is because the consumer giant is the main investor in the platform, which reports its results to the company’s Singapore office.

But she is getting ready to receive other contributions and advance in projects. “To be even more of a white flag and independent, with greater freedom and neutrality to make the business develop”, said Campos, who is also the creator of the Movimento Jovens do Brasil with Luiza Trajano, president of Magalu’s board of directors.

The services provided by the platform

In the opinion of Julio Campos, the Compra Agora model can be replicated in several countries. Operations are already up and running in Argentina, Chile and Mexico. Parallel to the multiplication of the system to more markets, the platform has advanced in other services.

“Every day we reinvent the business to create different possibilities”, said the CEO. Thus, in addition to sales to small entrepreneurs, industries can choose the form of delivery, either with their own distributors or one of the 150 that Compra Agora offers.

Another service is credit. In this case, the platform’s partner is Trademaster, a fintech specializing in B2B financial and credit solutions, with the purpose of precisely empowering retailers, especially small and medium-sized ones. It has among its partners the banks BV and Sofisa.

Content is also available for merchants to improve their business. Buy Now executives record videos with tips on storage, inventory control, administration, cash flow, marketing and various subjects that prepare entrepreneurs to manage more efficiently.

The platform works to expand this content and provide financial education in a more professional way.

To make better use of the platform’s potential, industries in other niches can also use Compre Agora and advertise.

"A car company can advertise its pickup that interests 400,000 small retailers, for example," said Campos. With these projects and at this pace, it is possible that the Israelis who inspired Buy Now will be stimulated to transform and evolve their businesses.
























