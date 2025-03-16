Although the implementation of the UBE in Spain is still limited, especially compared to countries such as South Korea, where it was developed, it is gaining recognition in avant -garde centers located in Madrid and other countries in Europe and Mexico thanks to its numerous benefits.

Unlike open traditional surgeries, UBE is a minimally invasive technique that preserves muscle structures, reduces postoperative pain and accelerates the patient’s recovery. This makes it an ideal option for those who seek to treat their column problem with a modern and less traumatic approach.

To better understand what this technique consists of, we talk with Dr. Hugo Santos Benítez, Neurosurujano in Madrid and UBE specialist.

What is Unilateral Biportal Endoscopic Surgery (UBE)?









The UBE is a minimally invasive surgical technique that is used to treat various pathologies of the spine, such as discos and channel stenosis. Developed in South Korea, this technique is carried out by carrying out two small incisions. Through these, an endoscopic chamber and the surgical instruments necessary to perform the procedure are inserted.

Thanks to the use of the camera that offers real -time images, the surgeon can work with great precision, minimizing damage to surrounding tissues. This characteristic differentiates the UBE from other more invasive techniques and positions it as a modern and effective option.

What pathologies can be treated with the UBE?

The UBE is indicated for a variety of column conditions, among which the discos, stenosis of the vertebral channel, some tumors, abscesses and cysts stand out.

Each case must be evaluated individually through image studies, such as radiographs, axial tomographs and magnetic resonances, to determine if the UBE is suitable for the patient.

What are the advantages of this technique against traditional surgeries?

The UBE offers several significant benefits against the most invasive surgical techniques, including:

– Preservation of muscle tissues.

– Lower postoperative pain.

– Minimum, almost imperceptible scars.

– High precision.

– Quick recovery.

– Shorter hospital stays.

These advantages make the UBE especially attractive for people looking for less invasive options with effective results.

How is the recovery process after UBE surgery?

Recovery after UBE surgery is significantly faster than with traditional techniques. During the first days, the patient may experience some discomfort, but this is usually manageable with soft analgesics.

Is it a widely used technique in Spain?

Although in some countries it has become a common technique, its adoption in Europe, and especially in Spain, is still limited. This is because it is a relatively new procedure that requires specialized training and advanced surgical equipment.

In short, unilateral Biportal Endoscopic Surgery (UBE) is marking a before and after in the treatment of column pathologies. Although its implementation is still limited, specialists such as Dr. Hugo Santos Benítez are making it possible for more patients to access this advanced technique.

