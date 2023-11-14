Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 14/11/2023 – 16:09

Unigel, one of the largest chemical companies in Latin America and the largest manufacturer of nitrogen fertilizers in the country, announced that it will reverse the prior notice given to employees at its fertilizer production unit at the Camaçari (BA) Petrochemical Complex.

In a press release, Unigel informed that it continues to negotiate to make the unit’s operation viable and remains confident that a good solution will be reached for the parties. The suspension was taken, according to the company, due to macroeconomic market challenges.

The president of Unigel, Roberto Noronha Santos, stated that the petrochemical sector is going through the worst crisis in years.

“In parallel to this, competitive conditions in the international market make everything even more complex. Even so, we never gave up and remained firm in our intention to continue producing nitrogen fertilizers, a raw material so necessary for the country. Workers will be retained and we will resume production in Camaçari as soon as possible,” he said.

According to Unigel, negotiations with Petrobras focusing on projects for the production of renewable energy and fertilizers continue, as communicated by the company in June.

The Camaçari factory has the capacity to produce 475 thousand tons of ammonia and 475 thousand tons of different types of urea per year, important fertilizers used by agribusiness.

Noronha reinforces that the resumption of the factory is a national priority: “We live with a large dependence on nitrogen fertilizers coming from other countries. Today 85% of demand is met by imports. Consequently, having production in Brazil is essential to guarantee the reduction of the country’s vulnerability and the safety of our customers”, he concluded.