Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/21/2024 – 7:17

Unigel Participações presented this Tuesday, 20th, in a consensual manner, together with certain holders of the company's senior notes, without guarantee, maturing in 2026, issued by Unigel Luxembourg, two extrajudicial recovery plans (RE Plans) in view of the 2nd Bankruptcy Court of the District of São Paulo.

“This consensual solution is the result of intense negotiations carried out in recent months and reinforces the commitment of Unigel and the Original Signatory Creditors to improve Unigel's capital structure, increasing liquidity and reducing its leverage, for the benefit of all interested parties”, states the company in a material fact sent to the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).

According to the company, one of the plans was proposed by Unigel (Plano HoldCo RE) and the other proposed by Unigel Luxemburgo; Proquigel Química SA; Brazilian Styrene and Plastiglas Company of Mexico SA de CV (OpCo RE Plan).

According to the petrochemical company, the plans contemplate that only some creditors specifically designated in them will have their credits against the company's parts restructured in accordance with the RE Plans.

Simultaneously with the protocol of the RE Plans, the Original Signatory Creditors, holders of more than a third of the credits against each part of the company to be restructured by the RE Plans, jointly signed the plans to prove their agreement with them.

The company parties and the Original Signatory Creditors will have 90 days to demonstrate approval of the RE Plans by the majority of claims against each of the company parties to be restructured. The RE Plans will then be considered by the RE Court without a general meeting of creditors and, once approved, will require recognition by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Existing credits

Under the terms of the RE Plans, approximately R$3.9 billion in existing claims against the company's parties will be restructured into new debt instruments and new convertible participatory securities (the Participatory Securities) and delivered to financial creditors covered by the RE Plans in exchange for cancellation of your existing credits.

The final values ​​of the Restructured Bonds issued under each RE Plan will depend on the participation of creditors covered by the RE Plans in the New Resources Notes.

The RE Plans further provide that the company's parties will issue at least US$100 million in new notes due in December 2027. Under the terms of the RE Plans, holders of credits to be restructured under the RE Plans will be entitled to participate in the issuance of the New Resources Notes and creditors who effectively participate in the New Resources Notes will receive, in aggregate, a 50% equity interest in Unigel.

The company recalls that the consummation of the RE Plans is subject to compliance with the closing conditions set forth therein and, among others, the execution of the final documentation, the adherence of the majority of credits covered by the RE Plans and the confirmation of the RE Plans by the RE Court by means of judicial decision.