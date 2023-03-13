By Leticia Fucuchima

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Chemical industry Unigel and electrolyser supplier Thyssenkrupp Nucera announced on Monday an agreement to increase the green hydrogen production capacity of the plant being built by Unigel in Bahia.

According to the communiqué from the companies, the project, which should be operational at the end of this year, will be expanded from 60 megawatts (MW) of electrolysis in a first phase to 240 MW in the second phase.

Last year, Unigel started the construction of the project in Bahia, which will be the first in the country to produce green hydrogen, a renewable fuel, on an industrial scale. The estimate is for investments of up to 1.5 billion dollars, as announced in January.

Green hydrogen is emerging as an important alternative fuel in the process of energy transition and combating climate change, as it has the potential to reduce the emission of polluting gases from various sectors. It can be obtained from the electrolysis of water using electricity from renewable sources.

Initially, the Unigel plant will have an initial production capacity of 10 thousand tons per year of green hydrogen and 60 thousand tons per year of green ammonia.

The products will be offered to customers seeking to decarbonize their production chains, such as steel mills, oil refineries and ammonia producers. Green ammonia will also be used in Unigel’s value chain, as it is a raw material for the production of fertilizers and acrylics.

The signing ceremony of the memorandum of understanding between Unigel and thyssenkrupp nucera was held in Belo Horizonte (MG), during the visit of the German Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Action, Robert Habeck.

“We continue to negotiate strategic partnerships to make the new phases of the project viable”, said the Executive President of Unigel, Roberto Noronha Santos, in a note.