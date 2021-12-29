The Emirate of Dubai has unified all government health insurance systems under one umbrella, which is the Unified Health Insurance System “Enaya”, which included “Saada” insurance, and other government insurances, while the list of those covered by this system includes: citizens of the Emirate of Dubai who do not benefit from any insurance Other government, Dubai government employees, citizens, residents and their families.

The list of beneficiaries of the new unified system also includes, for citizens: all wives and children up to the age of 24, as well as fathers and mothers. As for the residents, it includes: only one wife and three children under the age of 21.

This transformation aims to inform the insurance beneficiaries of one more advanced integrated system, and enable them to obtain high-quality medical services and high-level health care.

The process of inclusion of health insurance systems in a unified system came after an extensive and careful study, and in the light of close and fruitful cooperation between the Dubai Health Authority, the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, and the Dubai Finance Department, with the follow-up and supervision of the General Secretariat of the Executive Council, where the study and detailed discussions took into account the interest of insurance beneficiaries, And Dubai’s orientations towards the sustainability of health services, and the achievement of health well-being for all. It also took into account the changes and developments in the local and global health arena, which called for strengthening the preventive aspect of individuals, and providing everything that ensures their optimal medical care.

The Unified Governmental Health Insurance System (Enaya) provides the required medical services on a large scale, through two companies (Neuron and The Umbrella). With regard to the quality of services and health care, and the additional and new privileges that beneficiaries enjoy, under the new system, they are:

Health care services for pregnant mothers and their children from the beginning of the pregnancy period until after birth, without a waiting period for this entitlement.

Pre-existing and chronic diseases.

Disease prevention.

Complete coverage of periodic routine check-ups and vaccinations.

Beneficiaries of the unified system can review the Human Resources Department, each in his workplace, or through direct contact with the Dubai Health Authority to obtain more information.



