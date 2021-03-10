Governmental and private health facilities in Abu Dhabi have revealed the modernization of the electronic sick leave system, and the unification of the mechanism for issuing licenses at the emirate’s level, with the aim of achieving an optimal level in the field of providing health services, so that sick leaves are issued through the electronic leave system on the “Tamm” platform only, as of On March 14th, indicating that doctors are now obligated to activate the “PASS UAE” digital identity, and in the event of non-commitment to activate the digital ID, the sick leave application submitted through them will be rejected.

According to the “Tamm” platform, the request for the certification of the sickness certificate is submitted by the doctor through the electronic system, and the application is approved electronically for short-term sick leave, while long-term sick leave is approved by the medical committee, and the certified sick leave is received in person, or through the website Or, a smart application.

The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi divides sick leave into two parts, short and long-term, and short-term leaves include all sick leaves issued for periods of up to seven days, whether consecutive or non-consecutive, while long-term leaves include all sick leaves issued for a period of more than seven consecutive days. And it is entitled to issue short-term sick leave by the general practitioner, specialist doctor, and consultant physician, and both specialist and consultant physicians are entitled to issue long-term sick leave.

According to the department, the license must be printed with mentioning the diagnosis, with the exception of some few diseases that should not be mentioned from an ethical and professional perspective, to respect the privacy of patient information, including HIV, hysterectomy, mastectomy, and prostatectomy, where the doctor is granted In these diseases there are two options for printing, printing with mentioning the diagnosis and printing without mentioning the diagnosis, and the choice is made according to the patient’s desire.

Doctors are not allowed to grant patients retroactive sick leave, according to the laws and regulations approved by them, noting that the doctor has the right to grant the patient a one-day sick leave upon visiting the hospital, if the examinations take a long period of time, or when the patient comes from a remote area.

The obstetrician and gynecologist is also not entitled to grant a pregnant woman sick leave in the event of fatigue, but the patient can be granted the period of sick leave due in the event of any illness or disease symptoms that may lead to a deterioration in her health condition or the health of the fetus, provided that the doctor states justifications for granting a period Sick leave, or attach supporting documents such as test results worth mentioning, otherwise the leave will be rejected or its duration reduced.





