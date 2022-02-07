The story of a dog named Hank who got trapped in his owner’s car, engulfed in flames: the rescue

The story of Hank it went viral on social networks and moved thousands of people.

The poor puppy remained trapped in a burning car and was saved by the heroic gesture of a deputy sheriff of Colorado.

The episode occurred on January 22 last. The hero himself told what happened through a social post:

Once I got there, the first thing I heard was a man shouting ‘Please save my Hank’. He was the owner of that puppy who was trapped in the burning car. He had thrown something at the rear window of the car.

Before I noticed that animal in danger, I thought it was just a madman who was throwing a Molotov cocktail into that car. But then I realized that the situation was very different.

Deputy Sheriff’s intervention to save Hank

The deputy sheriff immediately got out of his vehicle and started smashing the windows with the truncheonin an attempt to save the puppy.

Hank’s sweet muzzle poking out of the rear window, his hairy body stiffening. His owner could not save him and the flames and smoke were becoming more and more intense.

Eventually, that uniformed hero managed to free the puppy and luckily his health conditions are turn out good.

He immediately ran to meet his human dad and started fill it with pampering.

In the following days, the story spread on social networks and reached every part of the world. An astonishing number of people contacted the deputy sheriff for to congratulate with him and to call him a hero.

If it hadn’t been for her surgery, the little dog would probably have died in that burning car and never hugged her dad again.