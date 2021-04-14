ofMoritz Bletzinger shut down

The Infection Protection Act in Germany has been changed. Now comes the federal emergency brake. We explain the current corona rules.

Munich / Berlin – After weeks of hacking, the federal cabinet agreed on Tuesday to change the Infection Protection Act. The draft for the Corona * emergency brake provides for nationwide rules and strict contact restrictions * as soon as more than 100 new corona infections per 100,000 inhabitants are registered within seven days in a district or an urban district.

In view of the “worrying development”, Bavaria yesterday extended its corona measures until May 9th. Should the federal emergency brake, the Bundestag and Bundesrat still have to agree, become valid beforehand, the regulations will be adjusted, it said yesterday.

Corona in Germany: the next lockdown is coming – the most important points about the federal emergency brake:

Incidence limit: Where the 7-day incidence * exceeds the 100 limit on three consecutive days, stricter measures should apply from the day after next. And so until the 7-day incidence falls below the 100 threshold on five consecutive days. The following is planned:

Private contacts: A maximum of one household can meet with one other person, a maximum of five people. Children up to 14 count extra. 15 people are allowed to meet for funerals.

Exit restrictions: You are not allowed to leave your apartment or property between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Exception: emergencies involving humans and animals.

Leisure facilities: Swimming pools, saunas, discos, brothels, wellness centers or excursion boats have to close.

Shops: Shops with customer contact must close. Click and Meet are also not allowed. It was still unclear yesterday whether click & collect models are possible. Exceptions (among others): grocery stores, pharmacies, medical supply stores, drugstores, opticians, hearing aid acousticians, gas stations, newspaper sellers, bookstores, flower shops, animal and garden markets – in compliance with hygiene rules.

Culture and zoos: Theaters, operas, music clubs, cinemas (except drive-in theaters), museums, zoological and botanical gardens etc. must close.

Sports: Contactless sport is allowed – but only alone, as a couple or with the family.

Gastronomy: Restaurants stay closed. Exception: dining rooms in nursing homes. Picking up (or delivery) of food and drinks is permitted.

Services with proximity to the customer are only allowed if they are e.g. B. “serve medical purposes”. Hairdressers are also allowed to open (for customers with a negative corona test).

Traffic: Masks with FFP2 level are compulsory in buses, trains and taxis.

Tourism: The rental of tourist accommodation is prohibited.

Corona rules in Germany explained – Regardless of the emergency brake, the following applies:

Schools: Students and teachers must be tested twice a week in face-to-face classes. If the 7-day incidence exceeds the 200 limit on three days, face-to-face teaching (including university) is prohibited (exceptions are possible, however). This brake also applies to daycare centers (emergency care possible).

Church services are not detected by the emergency brake.

Relief for people who z. B. to be considered immune are possible.

Duration of the regulations: The federal emergency brake only applies as long as an epidemic situation “of national scope” is considered to be established. The Bundestag must reconfirm this determination every three months. *Merkur.de/bayern is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA