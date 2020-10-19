The health minister wants more corona responsibilities – at the expense of the states. Markus Söder signals goodwill, but there is also protest.

CALREST taz | Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) would like to extend and even expand his special corona powers. Against this there are protests from the Bundestag, also from the coalition partner SPD. However, it should be at least as important how the federal states react to the initiative.

The draft is not yet public. According to reports, Spahn wants to be able to issue ordinances in general, “if this is necessary to protect the population from the risk of serious communicable diseases”. He could thus intervene far in the country’s responsibilities.

So far, the focus in the fight against the corona virus has clearly been on the state governments. These act on the basis of a federal law, the Infection Protection Act. However, the law is applied by the federal states. They have a lot of leeway because the provisions of the Infection Protection Act are very vague, and must also be vague, since nobody knows how a pandemic with a new, unknown virus will proceed. Nor is it clear how people behave and how quickly a vaccine, for example, is available.

The Infection Protection Act enables massive encroachments on the basic rights of citizens in order to avert and combat epidemics. The law explicitly allows schools and swimming pools to be closed as a preventive measure, and it is also intended to ban gatherings. People who are suspected of being infected can be quarantined. There is also a clear legal basis for exit restrictions – but only since the end of March, when the law was amended accordingly by the Bundestag.

The Bundestag should have a say

However, other measures are based only on the general clause of the Infection Protection Act (Section 28). Authorities can then order “the necessary protective measures”. The general clause is necessary in order to be able to react appropriately to surprising developments immediately. Even the extensive closure of the retail trade in spring and the current mask requirement are based on this general clause.

The state governments of the 16 federal states decide on the specific restrictions by ordinance. That is why there are always minor differences between the federal states. In addition, many restrictions came into force at a slightly different time.

The federal government has not ordered any of the measures. Chancellor Angela Merkel is only there as a kind of moderator when the heads of government of the countries try to find a common line in regular conferences.

Additional powers that Health Minister Jens Spahn were granted at the end of March are also rather marginal. For example, he can centrally procure protective masks and order controls for foreigners entering the country. But because these limited federal powers with regard to infection protection are also controversial, they were linked to the determination of an “epidemic situation of national scope”. The Bundestag made this determination at the end of March and has not yet withdrawn it. However, this does not play a role in the corona regulations of the federal states.

These special federal powers, which are regulated in Section 5 of the Infection Protection Act, are now, according to Spahn’s request, to be extended beyond the previous limitation of March 31, 2021 – and expanded.

Politicians from the SPD and FDP criticize the fact that Spahn could then intervene far in the powers of the states with his own regulations. The critics are at least calling for greater participation by the Bundestag. However, the states would first have to agree to this expansion of federal competences. In March 2020, a first such attempt by Spahn failed due to an immediate veto by the federal states. This time the situation could be more open. Even Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) has expressed doubts as to whether the political system in Germany can cope with the corona crisis. “I am a staunch federalist, but I believe that federalism is increasingly reaching its limits.”