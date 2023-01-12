Finally, the Federal Authority for Identity and Nationality, Customs and Ports Security updated the criteria for including personal photos within the electronic submission stages of requests for issuance and renewal of passports and Emirates identity, in line with the international standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The authority stated that there are nine standards that must be taken into account, to enable the acceptance of the personal image through smart systems for all age groups, which are – with regard to dress codes – wearing the official uniform of the UAE, and with regard to the head covering, it is allowed according to customs and traditions, and the background is white, and the image is colored with good quality. High and recent, not exceeding six months (35-40 mm), and the position of the head must be straight, not tilted, and parallel to the photographic lens. Facial expressions must also be neutral (natural, not exaggerated), eyes open towards the camera, without using colored lenses, and for glasses it is acceptable if it does not obscure the eyes and does not represent a light reflection, and the resolution of the image is at least 600 points per inch, without traces of ink. or wrinkles.

The authority warned that personal photos subject to programs related to the inclusion of modifications or improvements could not be accepted.

The UAE digital government confirmed that the identity card issued by the state must be renewed within 30 days of its expiration date, and in the event that it is not renewed, a delay fine will be imposed.

She said that the identity card holder, after its expiration date, must submit a request to renew it, pointing out that the Federal Authority for Identity and Nationality, Customs and Ports Security sends a notification via a text message before the card expires.

The application for renewal can be submitted through the electronic service on the Authority’s website, or through its smart application available on the Google Store, Apple Store, or Huawei App Store, as well as through approved printing centers in the country.

Regarding whether the identity card can be renewed before its expiration date, the digital government confirmed that the citizen customer has the right to apply for renewal of the identity card six months before the expiry date.

For expatriates residing in the UAE, they can only renew the identity card when the existing residence visa is renewed, or when it is reissued.

The authority made it possible for customers to easily submit an ID card renewal request via the website http://www.ica.gov.ae or the smart application (ica uae smart), through five steps to complete this transaction electronically, which are registration and account creation (digital identity), Or entering the electronic services in the event of pre-registration, choosing the “ID Card Renewal” service, submitting the application, reviewing and updating the retrieved data, paying the fees, and the applicant receives a text message stating the completion and success of the process, and finally receiving the card through the approved delivery company.

The authority called on the dealers to ensure the accuracy and validity of the identity number data and its expiration date, in the application for renewal or replacement, and to ensure the accuracy and correctness of the data entered in the electronic form before paying the fees to avoid delay in the completion of the transaction, and to ensure the correctness of the phone number, e-mail and the delivery method listed in the application. Electronic form.

She emphasized that the correctness of the data entered in the electronic form is a guarantee of the speedy completion of the transaction on time, noting that the entered data is subject to review and audit by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship.

It is worth noting that the authority started issuing the upgraded version of the national identity card, within the framework of the transformation of the new generation of identity cards and passports, providing an electronic version through its smart application, an exact copy of the identity card.

