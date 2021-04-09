I.In the turmoil of contradicting proposals, announcements and rejections from the Union, Olaf Scholz used the time for talks behind the scenes. Together with Chancellor Angela Merkel, the Federal Minister of Finance explored the possibilities for a legal solution for a nationwide approach in the fight against the pandemic in the cabinet, with Prime Ministers and MPs. On Friday lunchtime, he then presented his success as a “joint action by the federal and state governments” for a uniform, transparent approach to certain incidences.

The Infection Protection Act is now to be changed accordingly. The deputy government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer announced on Friday in Berlin that a regulation should be found for the procedure in the event of a seven-day incidence of more than 100 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants. The change would mean that the federal government, along with the federal states, could react more strongly to the pandemic.

Bund-Länder-Round is canceled

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) had already brought relevant considerations into play before Easter and complained that the emergency brake agreed at the beginning of March was not being implemented by some countries. The federal-state round planned for next Monday on how to deal with the corona pandemic has now been canceled. There will be no prime ministerial conference with the Chancellor in the coming week, Demmer announced on Friday in Berlin.

Scholz emphasized on Friday that he was “a supporter of well-prepared and well-thought-out politics” and thus set a point against possible competitors in the Union who, like Armin Laschet, had not even been able to get their own party and its officials behind them bring to. Scholz said, “Together with the social democratic countries, I agree that something like this is necessary now.” From a “somewhat idiosyncratic situation” and “a bit of confusion”, as he described the current situation, one can now create a “basis for that Germany can cope with this pandemic together ”.

Uniform rules for curfews and schools

Scholz promised nationwide rules for curfews and school operations for incidences from 100, but also for test obligations in companies. Economics Minister Peter Altmaier questioned the latter that morning. There will then be transparency and clarity for all citizens and “not a new interview every day”, continued Scholz. All of this makes “good sense”.

From the SPD parliamentary group it was said that the chairman Rolf Mützenich had been in close contact with Scholz in the last few days, admittedly not about every sentence. The SPD parliamentary group will look at the draft law just as closely as the federal states would certainly do. There is still nothing in writing. However, the parliamentary group had already passed a paper in November of last year in which they voted for greater federal competence in infection protection rules. Literally it said in the resolution: “A more specific legal framework is required, the federal government and state governments specify which protective measures can be taken under what conditions – and where limits are reached.” The Bundestag must specify regulations “more differentiated than has been the case up to now, including one To prevent as far as possible the patchwork of regulations of the federal states in the future ”. This is what the agreement reached by Scholz now provides.