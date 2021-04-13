A.On Tuesday the Federal Cabinet decided to change the Infection Protection Act. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) justified the cabinet decision in Berlin on Tuesday as an equally important and urgent decision on “how to proceed in the corona pandemic”. She considers the nationwide emergency brake with an incidence of over 100 to be “overdue”. Once the intensive care units are full, it’s too late. The emergency brake is no longer a matter of interpretation in the future, but binding and unambiguous.

Heike Schmoll Political correspondent in Berlin, responsible for the “educational worlds”.

Merkel admitted that there were “tough restrictions”, but only in this way could the wave of infections be stopped and broken. With the vaccinations, however, society is “taking ever bigger steps towards the light at the end of the tunnel”.

Specifically, the new regulations mean from a seven-day incidence of 100 on three consecutive days: Leisure and cultural facilities and restaurants are not allowed to open. The retail trade remains closed. Only grocery stores, beverage stores, health food stores, baby stores, pharmacies, medical supply stores, drug stores, opticians, hearing aid acousticians, petrol stations, newspaper sales outlets, bookstores, flower shops, pet stores, animal feed markets and garden centers should be excluded. Distance and hygiene concepts should apply here.

From 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., it should not be allowed to stay outside of your own home or an associated garden. Those who have to look after animals or do their job are exempt from this. The same applies to a veterinary or medical emergency. In addition, it should be stipulated that private get-togethers in public or private spaces are only permitted if they are attended by at most members of a household and one other person, including their children, up to the age of 14.

School closings from an incidence of 200

In the event of death, no more than 15 people should be allowed to come together in the future. These rules apply if the number of new infections exceeds the seven-day incidence of 100 on three consecutive days in an urban district or in a rural district. Hairdressers remain open and services that “serve medical, therapeutic, nursing or pastoral purposes” are allowed. Tourist overnight stays are still prohibited.

With a seven-day incidence of 200, all schools and daycare centers (with the exception of final classes and special needs schools) must be closed; emergency care remains possible. In addition, pupils and teachers in general education schools and vocational schools must be tested twice a week. The revised Infection Protection Act stipulates that only those who have been tested are allowed to take part in face-to-face classes.

Worship services and gatherings that serve the practice of religion are not affected by restrictions. However, the restrictions and hygiene regulations stipulated in the statutory ordinances of the federal states still apply to them.

The cabinet has also decided to extend the days of childhood illnesses. They can be used not only when children become ill, but also when daycare centers and schools are restricted. According to this, ten additional days are granted per parent and child, for single parents it is an additional 20 days per child. This means that each parent is entitled to child sickness benefit for a total of 30 days per child, single parents to 60 days per child.

In addition, companies will have to offer their employees corona tests in the future. The Federal Cabinet has passed a corresponding ordinance on occupational safety. “This rule applies to all employees who cannot work permanently in the home office,” said Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) in Berlin. Government spokesman Steffen Seibert called on the employees to also use the test offers. Rapid tests, PCR tests and self-tests can be used. The regulation is due to come into force in the coming week. The bid to work from home for suitable work will be extended until the end of June.

The nationwide emergency brake will not come as quickly as the Chancellor thinks it should. Because the opposition does not want to agree to a shortening of the consultation period so far. For a faster legislative process, the government coalition needed the opposition because it would have to be passed with a two-thirds majority in the Bundestag. If it is not possible to change the opinion of the opposition in the current negotiations with the leaders of the parliamentary groups, the Bundestag could probably only vote on Friday next week.