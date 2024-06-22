Beirut (Al-Ittihad)

The United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon warned UNIFIL yesterday against targeting United Nations sites or using areas near their sites to launch attacks across the Blue Line, considering this unacceptable and a violation of Resolution 1701. UNIFIL Deputy Director, Candice Ardell, said: In a statement, “the positions and vehicles of international forces have been exposed to fire from both sides since last October, and peacekeepers were injured, but were not seriously injured.” She pointed out that UNIFIL has taken measures to ensure the safety of peacekeepers and their ability to perform their duties, including modernizing its buildings as needed.

Ardil explained that “UNIFIL is constantly monitoring the situation and adjusting it as necessary,” stressing that “peacekeeping forces are still able to perform their tasks on the ground and continue implementing Resolution No. 1701.”