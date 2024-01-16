Beirut (Al-Ittihad)

The official spokesman for the United Nations peacekeeping forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Andrea Tenenti, said yesterday that the current situation in southern Lebanon is “extremely worrying” with the continued exchange of bombardments on an almost daily basis across the borders of Lebanon and Israel since the outbreak of the Israeli war on Gaza on July 7. Last October.

Tenenti stressed that UNIFIL's mission will continue despite all the circumstances.

He added that “the head of the mission was in constant contact with the parties to try to reduce and defuse tension, as well as prevent misunderstandings,” noting that “UNIFIL” is the only organization at the present time that has the ability to maintain relations and open channels of communication with both the Israeli army and the Israeli army. The Lebanese Army and the Lebanese authorities.

In a related context, the Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Lebanese caretaker government, Abdullah Bouhabib, said yesterday that Lebanon has developed a serious vision to ensure the stability of its southern borders, calling for not seeking half-solutions in the region.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs quoted Minister Bou Habib as saying, after his meeting yesterday with the Canadian Ambassador to Lebanon, Stephanie McColm: “Lebanon took the initiative to develop a serious vision to ensure the stability of its southern borders through the recent letter it submitted to the United Nations.”

He added: “We expect active countries to support this initiative in order to preserve regional peace and security, and to prevent the expansion of the war in the Middle East.”