Beirut (Al-Ittihad)

The Head of Mission and Force Commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), General Aroldo Lazaro, confirmed the readiness of UNIFIL personnel from 49 countries to help de-escalate the situation along the Blue Line.

“UNIFIL’s more than 10,000 peacekeepers from 49 countries are doing essential work to bring stability along the Blue Line,” a UNIFIL statement said yesterday.

General Lazaro today commended the representatives of these countries for their support, reiterating that peacekeepers stand ready to assist in de-escalating the situation and returning to the cessation of hostilities.

The border areas in southern Lebanon are witnessing an exchange of fire between the Israeli army and elements affiliated with armed factions in Lebanon.