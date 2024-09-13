Beirut (Al-Ittihad)

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) called on all parties to cease the exchange of fire across the Blue Line and return to the cessation of hostilities.

“UNIFIL” said in a statement that “the situation on both sides of the Blue Line, to which Israeli forces withdrew from Lebanon in 2000, remains fragile and greatly affects civilians, especially children.”

At a press conference in New York, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said: “UNIFIL reiterates its condemnation of any attacks on civilians, which must stop.”

Dujarric stressed that the peacekeeping force will continue all efforts using its mandate to calm the situation and stressed the need to find a diplomatic solution to the situation there.

In this context, the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Lebanon, Imran Riza, allocated an emergency aid package worth $24 million from the Lebanon Humanitarian Fund to support the most vulnerable groups in the country, and meet the urgent needs of those affected by the ongoing hostilities in the south.

In a statement issued yesterday, Riza said, “The funding comes at a time when Lebanon is facing unprecedented challenges that have overwhelmed the country’s ability to adapt to them.”

The funding will provide urgent support to people most in need, including food, shelter, health care, water, sanitation and protection.

The amount will be divided as follows: $10 million for emergency relief for those affected by hostilities in the south, $13 million to support vulnerable communities across the country, and $1 million to enable local NGOs to respond to the multifaceted crisis facing the country.

In this context, Riza said: “The Lebanon Humanitarian Fund has enabled us to provide support to more than 200,000 people, but this is not enough to meet all the needs. Without sufficient funding, we will be limited in meeting only urgent needs, but our readiness and ability to address other pressing crises that Lebanon is currently facing will be weakened.”

Riza called on the international community to provide urgent support for humanitarian efforts in Lebanon, where only 25 percent of this year’s humanitarian appeal has been met so far.

He warned that the long-term consequences for vulnerable groups are particularly worrying as hostilities continue to escalate in southern Lebanon, leading to further displacement and school closures, while also putting pressure on health care services, with basic services on the verge of collapse.