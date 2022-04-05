The Federal Authority for Identity, Nationality, Customs and Ports Security has announced the suspension of the issuance of the residence voucher for foreigners residing in the country as of next Monday, April 11, 2022, as part of the development of services provided to enhance the happiness of customers and the replacement of the Emirates ID card issued to the foreigner residing in the country as an alternative to prove his residence.

The authority explained that the cancellation decision came in implementation of the decision of the Council of Ministers to support the development of the services provided and to implement best practices and in order to achieve flexibility that aims to reduce the steps associated with the process of issuing and renewing the residence to be accompanied with the identity card in a new unified form that includes the issuance and renewal of the residence and identity card services in one application, instead of requests The previous individual based on the improvement and development processes related to the customer journey.

The authority indicated that the authority’s smart application provides the possibility to obtain the electronic copy of the identity card in support of the flexibility of use upon request, stressing that the new generation of the Emirates ID card issued to the foreigner residing in the country includes all the details mentioned previously in the residence voucher, which enhances the added value of the card’s uses. Identity In proving the personal identity of individuals through the presence of personal and professional data, the issuer and other readable data on the face of the card and the implicit details enhanced through electronic linking technologies.

Identity card instead of the residence sticker on residents’ passports



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

