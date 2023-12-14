Notice of the “Enem of competitions” will be published on January 10th; test will be held in 217 cities on May 5

The Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services informed this Thursday (Dec 14, 2023) that the notice for the Unified National Public Tender, known as “Enem of the contests”, with all the rules of the contest, will be published on 10 of January. Registration will begin on January 19th and continue until February 9th. The test must be held on May 5th.

The dates were agreed by the ministry and Cegranrio, the company that won the competition to carry out the test, in order to allow enough time for the preparation of the tests.

The measure also meets demand from candidates. “We received many requests on social media for people to have more time to study”Minister Esther Dweck explained in a note about the longer time between the notice and the test.

Another new feature is that the test will now be held in 217 cities. The change was also defined after dialogue with the company selected to carry out the exam. The expansion aims to ensure that metropolitan regions have tests in more than one city.

The new cities are:

Ananindeua (PA);

Aparecida de Goiânia (GO);

Várzea Grande (MT);

Camaçari (BA);

Lauro de Freitas (BA);

Caucaia (CE);

Maracanaú (CE);

Jaboatão dos Guararapes (PE);

Olinda (PE);

Parnamirim (RN);

São José dos Pinhais (PR);

Farroupilha (RS);

São José (SC);

Serra Velha (ES);

Vila Velha (ES);

Betim (MG);

Contagem (MG);

Belford Roxo (RJ);

Duque de Caxias (RJ);

Niterói (RJ);

Nova Iguaçu (RJ);

São Gonçalo (RJ);

São João de Meriti (RJ);

Caçapava (SP);

Guarulhos (AP);

Hortolândia (SP);

Jacareí (SP);

Mauá (SP);

Mogi das Cruzes (SP);

Osasco (SP);

Paulínia (SP);

Santo André (SP);

São Bernardo do Campo (SP);

São Caetano do Sul (SP);

Taboão da Serra (SP);

Valinhos (SP);

Vinhedo (SP).

With information from Brazil Agency.