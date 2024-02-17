Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/17/2024 – 18:02

Until 8pm this Friday (16), the partial balance of the Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services indicated that 1.28 million people had already paid the registration fee for the National Single Competition. With those exempt, there are 1.88 million candidates guaranteed in the test, scheduled for May 5th.

But the number is expected to increase because bank slips may take a few business days to be cleared, the ministry said. Therefore, the ministry will publish the final balance by the end of next week. The deadline for paying registration ended yesterday.

The test will be held in 220 cities, in all federative units, and will have specific objective questions and essays, by area of ​​activity.

The results of the test will be announced on June 3rd. The definitive announcement will take place on July 30th. The call for admission and training courses will begin on August 5th.

Enem dos Concursos will select, at once, 6,640 civil servants for 21 federal public bodies.