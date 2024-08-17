More than 2.1 million candidates are competing for one of the 6,640 places in the so-called “Enem dos Concursos”, the largest competition of its kind

The CNU (Unified National Competition) tests promoted by Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services will be applied this Sunday (18.Aug.2024) in 75,730 rooms distributed in 3,665 application locations, such as schools and universities.

More than 2.1 million candidates are competing for one of the 6,640 places in the so-called “Enem dos Concursos”, considered the largest competition of its kind in the country’s history, according to the ministry.

The organizing committee decided that 228 cities in 26 states and the Federal District will host the candidates. The cities were chosen based on those with more than 100,000 inhabitants, according to data from the 2022 Demographic Census by IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

In addition to population density, ease of access to cities and the municipality’s micro-regional radius of influence were considered as criteria for selecting locations.

Proximity to home

Candidates will take the tests close to their homes, which, according to the organization, democratizes access to public services in 21 federal agencies, all at once.

The Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services indicates that 94.6% of those registered and eligible to participate will have to travel up to 100 km from their homes.

The federal government announced the location of each candidate’s tests after the candidates’ National Unified Public Examination Registration Confirmation Card was made available in the candidate’s area.

To request corrections to the confirmation card, registrants must contact the Cesgranrio Foundationthe organizing body of the unified competition, by telephone: 0800 701 2028, from 9 am to 5 pm, from Monday to Sunday.

Regions

Candidates can also view the locations where the tests will be held on the website of the Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services, in 228 cities across the country.

The ministry claims to have distributed the documents by macro-regions for democratic and efficient access. In total, they are:

70 cities in the Southeast region;

40 cities in the North;

61 in the Northeast;

30 in the Midwest;

27 in the South.

The most populous region of Brazil, the Southeast, will have 70 municipalities where the competition tests will be held, with 4 in Espírito Santo, 26 in Minas Gerais, 11 in Rio de Janeiro and 27 in São Paulo.

The North region will have 40 municipalities, 2 in Acre, 9 in Amazonas, 3 in Amapá, 17 in Pará, 4 in Rondônia, 2 in Roraima and 3 in Tocantins.

Candidates from the Northeast will be able to take the test in 61 municipalities: 2 in Alagoas, 18 in Bahia, 8 in Ceará, 9 in Maranhão, 4 in Paraíba, 7 in Pernambuco, 7 in Piauí, 4 in Rio Grande do Norte and 2 in the State of Sergipe.

The competition will be held in 30 municipalities in the Central-West, 17 in Goiás, 4 in Mato Grosso do Sul, 8 in Mato Grosso and 1 in the Federal District.

Finally, the South region will have 27 cities: 9 in Paraná, 10 in Rio Grande do Sul and 8 in Santa Catarina.

With information from Brazil Agency.