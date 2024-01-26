From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 01/26/2024 – 7:30

This Friday, the 26th, is the deadline for candidates who wish to request an exemption from the registration fee for the Unified National Public Competition. The registration fee will be R$60 for mid-level places; and R$90 for those who will compete for opportunities that require a higher education level.

Candidates who are part of the Single Registry for Social Programs (CadÚnico) are exempt from the registration fee; those who are attending or attended college through the Higher Education Student Financing Fund (Fies) or through the University for All Program (ProUni); as well as those who donated bone marrow

Candidates eligible to request fee exemption have space within the online registration formto attach files proving the condition that guarantees exemption from payment – ​​proof that you were or are a student with a Fies/Prouni scholarship, as well as a declaration that you were a bone marrow donor, for example.

The applicant must attach proof at the time of registration. Only documents in PDF, PNG or JPG format will be accepted, with a maximum size of 2MB.

National databases may also be used to check whether the candidate is effectively eligible for exemption, such as, for example, the records of members of CadÚnico and the Brazilian Registry of Voluntary Bone Marrow Donors. The Cesgranrio Foundation, which is the company administering the tests, will also consult the managing body of CadÚnico, Prouni and Fies to verify compliance with the exemption condition presented by the candidate.

Bone marrow donors must attach the REDOME – which is the Brazilian Registry of Voluntary Bone Marrow Donors, issued by INCA, or a report issued by a doctor registered with the Regional Council of Medicine.

Completing the necessary data to request an exemption from paying the registration fee, within the prescribed period, does not guarantee the exemption to the interested party. Payment waiver will only be granted after the data is verified and certified.

The deadline for the candidate to receive a response as to whether or not the exemption was accepted is three working days, counting from the working day following registration. There is also space for contestation/appeals, in case of rejection. This entire process takes place virtually and automated, in the online registration environment.