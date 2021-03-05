A new mod has added 17 new races to Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War.

The impressive Unification mod for Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War expansion Soulstorm makes a huge number of quality of life changes to Relic’s 2004 real-time strategy classic, but most exciting of all is the addition of 17 new races, all playable in multiplayer and against the AI.

Unification is the work of the Thudmeizer Mod Team. It’s an advanced combiner mod that lets you seamlessly combine almost all community-created races. But it’s also much more than that. Here’s the list of new races:

Dark angels

Witch hunters

Adeptus Mechanicus Explorators

Emperor’s Children

Inquisition Daemonhunters

Imperial Fists

Salamanders

Steel Legion

Harlequins

Thousand Sons

Legions of the Damned

Thirteenth Company

Blood angels

Chaos Daemons

Khrone World Eaters

Black templars

Tyranids

A huge amount of work has been done to create the models for these new races. Almost all the new factions use unique and high resolution models, and even old factions have been retouched. The video below, from Warhammer YouTube channel The Great Book of Grudges, does a fantastic job of showcasing the Unification mod:

After Relic’s Dawn of War 3 flopped, it’s great to see the studio’s much-loved first game in the series still seeing attention from the modding community 17 years later.